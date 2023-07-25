Signal No. 4 up in northeastern part of Cagayan due to Super Typhoon Egay

Super Typhoon Egay was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA placed the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan province under Wind Signal No. 4 as Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) continued to threaten the northern tip of the Philippines.

Egay was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, maintaining its peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph.

Moving northwestward at 15 kph, the super typhoon is forecast to make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area between late Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

“Slight northward or southward shifts in this segment of the track (but within the forecast confidence cone) may result in a landfall or close approach over northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over the following areas:

Signal No. 4

northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

This means a “very intense” typhoon will affect the locality, PAGASA warned. Significant to severe threats to life and property are expected.

Signal No. 3

Babuyan Islands

northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Alcala, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig)

northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan)

northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Moderate to significant impacts from storm-force winds may be experienced within these areas.

Signal No. 2

Batanes

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)

rest of Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern and central portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within any of these areas.

Signal No. 1

La Union

Pangasinan

Rest of Benguet

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Quezon

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island, and Ticao Island

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

Heavy rain, storm surge

The state weather bureau said that heavy rain from Egay will affect the following areas in Luzon:

Above 200 millimeters: Northern portion of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur

100 to 200 mm: Northern portion of La Union and the western portion of Kalinga

50 to 100 mm: Isabela, northern portion of Zambales, and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region

PAGASA warned that forecast rainfall is generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas, with landslides and flood “highly likely.”

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Egay will continue to bring occasional rain to monsoon rain over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon will also continue to bring gusty conditions in areas in Luzon and Visayas that are not under any wind signal, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, and the northern portions of Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Storm surges of more than three meters may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela and Ilocos Norte, PAGASA warned.

PAGASA said that Egay is nearing its peak intensity, and “short window of high favorable environment in the near term” will allow it to either maintain its intensity in the next 12 hours or intensify slightly.

It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning.

Scientists have warned that cyclones are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change. The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of the climate crisis.

Forecast positions