^

Headlines

'Egay' intensifies into super typhoon

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 9:16am
'Egay' intensifies into super typhoon
Egay was last spotted 310 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan with peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph. 
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Egay (international name: Doksuri) has intensified into a super typhoon Tuesday morning, threatening northern Luzon with heavy rainfall and violent winds, the national weather agency said. 

According to PAGASA, Egay was last spotted 310 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan with peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph. 

Moving northwestward at 10 kph, the super typhoon is forecast to make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area between late Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon.

“Slight northward or southward shifts in this segment of the track (but within the forecast confidence cone) may result in a landfall or close approach over northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over the following areas:

Signal No. 3 

  • Babuyan Islands
  • Northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Alcala, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig)
  • northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan)
  • Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Moderate to significant impacts from storm-force winds may be experienced in these areas.

Signal No. 2

  • Batanes
  • Rest of mainland Cagayan
  • Rest of Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)
  • Rest of Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan)
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Northern and central portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible in any of these areas.

Signal No. 1 

  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Rest of Benguet
  • Rest of Nueva Vizcaya
  • Rest of Aurora
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • Laguna
  • Cavite
  • Batangas
  • Quezon
  • Marinduque
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Burias Island, and Ticao Island
  • Northern Samar

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

PAGASA said that Wind Signal No. 4 or 5 may be the highest that will be hoisted due to Egay. 

Heavy rain, storm surge

The state weather bureau said that heavy rain from Egay will affect the following areas in Luzon:

  • Above 200 millimeters: Eastern portion of Babuyan Islands and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte
  • 100 to 200 mm: Ilocos Sur, Abra, the northern portion of La Union, the western portion of Kalinga, and the rest of Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, and Apayao.
  • 50 to 100 mm: Batanes, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, the northern portion of Zambales, and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region

PAGASA warned that forecast rainfall is generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Floods and rain-induced landslides are highly likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Egay will continue to bring occasional rain or monsoon rain over the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days. 

There is also a “high risk” of storm surge, which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela and Ilocos Norte. According to PAGASA, maximum surge heights may exceed three meters.

Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon will also continue to bring gusty conditions in areas in Luzon and Visayas that are not under any wind signal, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, and the northern portions of Northern Mindanao and Caraga. 

PAGASA said that Egay is nearing its peak intensity, and “short window of high favorable environment in the near term” will allow it to either maintain its intensity in the next 12 hours or intensify slightly. 

It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning. 

Forecast position

  • July 25, 2023 (Tuesday) 5:00 p.m. - 210 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • July 26, 2023 (Wednesday) :00 a.m. - over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan
  • July 26, 2023 (Wednesday) 5:00 p.m. - over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan
  • July 27, 2023 (Thursday) 5:00 a.m. - 190 km west of Itbayat, Batanes
  • July 27, 2023 (Thursday) 5:00 p.m. - 335 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • July 28, 2023 (Friday) 5:00 a.m. - 540 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • July 29, 2023 (Saturday) 5:00 a.m. - 990 km northwest of extreme northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Jiangxi, China (outside PAR)

 

vuukle comment

EGAY

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Luzon due to 'Egay'
play

Signal No. 2 up in parts of Luzon due to 'Egay'

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday morning raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in parts of Luzon as Typhoon Egay...
Headlines
fbtw
Wind signals raised in Luzon, Visayas areas

Wind signals raised in Luzon, Visayas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday placed several areas in Luzon and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tight-lipped on West Philippine Sea dispute in 2nd SONA

Marcos tight-lipped on West Philippine Sea dispute in 2nd SONA

14 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday kept his lips...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Egay'

Signal No. 1 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Egay'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Areas under Signal No. 1 will experience strong winds or strong breeze to near gale strength that may result in minimal to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos 2nd SONA: Fashion and politics

Marcos 2nd SONA: Fashion and politics

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
More than a political event, the State of the Nation Address is theater in the Philippines, where lawmakers display their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Sara to host, keynote 9th NAPPSPHIL Congress

VP Sara to host, keynote 9th NAPPSPHIL Congress

9 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte will be the host and keynote speaker of the 9th Principal Congress organized...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri vows to uphold Senate independence

Zubiri vows to uphold Senate independence

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
As Congress began its second regular session yesterday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri vowed to uphold the independence...
Headlines
fbtw
House reconvenes sessions; &lsquo;Digital Wall&rsquo; unveiled

House reconvenes sessions; ‘Digital Wall’ unveiled

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
The House of Representatives reopened yesterday its second regular session of the 19th Congress, with Speaker Martin...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine worries over losing more health workers

Philippine worries over losing more health workers

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is pushing for stronger language in the Pandemic Treaty being negotiated to ensure developing countries retain...
Headlines
fbtw
Transparency, accountability vowed in MIF

Transparency, accountability vowed in MIF

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Still facing criticism over the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund, President Marcos reiterated yesterday that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with