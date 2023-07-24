Romualdez boasts 'united' House for 2nd regular session of 19th Congress

House Speaker Martin Romualdez opens the first regular session of the 19th Congress at the House of Representatives on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — In a speech embellished with familiar calls for political unity and collaboration, House Speaker Martin Romualdez opened the second session of the 19th Congress vowing to swiftly pass the Marcos administration’s remaining priority measures.

Hours before President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address, Romualdez said that he would pass Marcos’ 20 priority bills before the end of the year. Romualdez said in a statement over the weekend that the House will still ensure “exhaustive discussions” on the measures.

The House is currently ruled by one of the largest supermajority blocs in the chamber's history and its leader Romualdez, the president’s cousin, was considered a shoo-in for the highly coveted post in 2022.

The lower chamber also did not announce any changes to its officers or to the chairpersonships of its committees.

Romualdez’s speech, which earned a short standing ovation from the plenary, mentioned the value of a “united” House several times.

The speaker said that the chamber should sustain its achievements during the first regular session and continue to “honor the unity and collaboration” that underpinned it.

“Despite diverse views, our collective commitment to the common good prevailed, culminating in beneficial resolutions for our nation,” Romualdez said.

“I am assured that we will rise to the occasion, bolstered by our shared vision of a united and inclusive House of Representatives, and our steadfast commitment to the Filipino people,” he added.

Minutes before the House opened its second regular session early Monday, Romualdez was joined by Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the unveiling of the House’s new digital gallery.

Macapagal-Arroyo and Romualdez were the key figures implicated in the political drama which tested the political ties of UniTeam allies and shook the House in May.

To recall, ruling parties rushed to pledge loyalty to Romualdez after Macapagal-Arroyo denied plotting to oust him from the top House post. The former president had just lost her senior deputy speaker position — a demotion that she described as part and parcel of Philippine politics.

Statements released by Macapagal-Arroyo since then have repeatedly emphasized her continued support for Romualdez and the president.

Openness to foreign investors

Romualdez also pledged to deliver on the promises of the recently signed Maharlika Investment Fund Act.

“In the Second Regular Session, we renew our dedication and passion, honoring our pledge to amplify investment prospects for domestic and foreign investors through the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) and other initiatives aimed at accelerating our nation’s development,” he said.

Romualdez stressed the importance of “reassuring American and other foreign businesses” about the country’s “investor-friendly policies.”

“We will actively engage in discussions and cooperate with the global business community to create an international business environment in our country,” Romualdez said.

Priority given to boosting agrifisheries

The House leader also said that the lower chamber will intensify its efforts to stop the smuggling of rice, sugar and onions.

Romualdez also vowed to approve proposals to increase the existing strategic agriculture and fisheries development zones in the country.

“These zones will not only reinforce our fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing but also promote responsible fishing l practices, safeguard our marine resources, and support the livelihoods of our fisherfolk,” he said.

Congress has yet to pass the following 20 priority measures:

(1) amendments to the BOT Law or Public-Private Partnership bill;

(2) National Disease Prevention Management Authority;

(3) Internet Transactions Act or E-Commerce Law;

(4) Health Emergency Auxiliary Reinforcement Team (HEART) Act, formerly Medical Reserve Corps;

(5) Virology Institute of the Philippines;

(6) Mandatory ROTC and National Service Training Program;

(7) Revitalizing the Salt Industry;

(8) Valuation Reform;

(9) e-Government and e-Governance;

(10) Ease of Paying Taxes.

(11) National Government Rightsizing Program;

(12) Unified System of Separation/Retirement and Pension of Military and Other Uniformed Personnel;

(13) LGU Income Classification;

(14) Waste-to-Energy Bill;

(15) New Philippine Passport Act;

(16) Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers;

(17) National Employment Action Plan;

(18) Amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act;

(19) Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-endorsed Bank Deposit Secrecy;

and (20) Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act.

Of these, only nine were approved for the third and final reading by the House of Representatives.

The House also plans to pass the following measures not tagged as a priority by the Marcos administration:

(1) National Government Rightsizing Program;

(2) Unified System of Separation/Retirement and Pension of Military and Other Uniformed Personnel (MUPs);

(3) LGU Income Classification;

(4) Waste-to-Energy Bill;

(5) New Philippine Passport Act;

(6) Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers;

(7) National Employment Action Plan;

(8) Amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act;

(9) Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-endorsed Bank Deposit Secrecy;

and (10) Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) bills.

Romualdez said of the remaining 36 priority measures from the first Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, they have passed 32 measures on the third and final reading at the House of Representatives.

Three hundred-eleven lawmakers out of 312 were present at the second regular session.