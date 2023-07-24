Ombudsman probes ‘pricey, outdated’ DepEd laptops

In a phone interview with The STAR, Ombudsman Samuel Martires over the weekend said the fact-finding investigation was launched early this year after his office received the Senate Blue Ribbon report on the controversial procurement deal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman is currently investigating the procurement of P2.4 billion worth of “pricey” and “outdated” laptops by the Department of Education (DepEd), through the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), for public school teachers in 2021.

“The Blue Ribbon committee serves as the complainant. We are already at the tail-end of our fact-finding investigation. After that, if there is probable cause, we will proceed with preliminary investigation,” Martires said in a mix of English and Filipino.

If a complaint reaches preliminary investigation, it means that there is sufficient evidence gathered by the ombudsman’s field investigators during the fact-finding stage to warrant a formal investigation.

Under the ombudsman procedure, it is during the preliminary investigation when the respondent will be notified of a complaint against them and will be given a chance to file a counter-affidavit and to present counter-evidence.

Without naming names, Martires said among those covered by the ongoing investigation are DepEd and PS-DBM officials mentioned in the Blue Ribbon report.

“All those mentioned in the Senate report. (Our investigators are) just determining who among them are liable,” Martires said when asked of the specific individuals being investigated.

In a 197-page committee report approved by the Senate last Feb. 14, the Blue Ribbon, chaired by Sen. Francis Tolentino, recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against former and incumbent officials of DepEd and PS-DBM.

After conducting five hearings and based on the evidence presented, the Blue Ribbon said it found several officials to have “conspired” to facilitate and realize the procurement of overpriced laptops during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Blue Ribbon said it found that the contract for the supply and delivery of laptop computers was overpriced by at least P979 million.

Among those recommended to be charged criminally and administratively were DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla, DepEd director for information and communications technology service Abram Abanil, former DepEd undersecretary Alain Pascua, former DepEd assistant secretary Salvador Malana III, former PS-DBM chief Lloyd Christopher Lao, former PS-DBM officer-in-charge executive director Jasonmer Uayan, PS-DBM Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chairperson Ulysses Mora and PS-DBM engineer Marwan Amil.

Also recommended to be charged were “other members of the Special Bids and Awards Committee I and SBAC technical working group (TWG) and secretariat, whether from DepEd or DBM.”

Among the criminal charges that the Blue Ribbon recommended against the DepEd and PS-DBM officials were violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act as well as falsification of public document and perjury under Articles 171 and 183 of the Revised Penal Code, respectively.

The Blue Ribbon also recommended the filing of administrative charges for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service against the identified DepEd and PS-DBM officials.