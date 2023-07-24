^

2,000 guests expected at this year’s SONA

Cecille Suerte Felipe, Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
July 24, 2023 | 12:00am
2,000 guests expected at this year's SONA
A poster of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is displayed on an electronic billboard along EDSA Magallanes in Makati City on July 23, 2023 to prepare for his upcoming second State of the Nation Address (SONA) happening on July 24, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — More than 2,000 guests will attend the second State of the Nation Address of President Marcos.

These include former presidents Rodrigo Duterte, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Former vice president Leni Robredo, who defeated Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential race but placed second in the May 2022 presidential elections, declined the invitation.

Filipino classical singer Lara Maigue will sing the national anthem before the SONA starts at 4 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be minimal as Marcos lifted the public health emergency status on July 21. Guests are required to present their vaccination cards during screening.

Unvaccinated guests are required to submit a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test 24 hours before the event.

Senators’ wish list

Senators are hoping for different things in this year’s SONA.

Sen. Bong Go hopes Marcos will discuss steps toward inclusive economic recovery and uphold the eight-point Philippine Development Plan.

“No Filipino should be left behind, especially our poor countrymen. No one should go hungry. Stomach content and work are important for every Filipino,” Go said in Filipino.

Sen. Francis Escudero said the SONA “cannot be all happy pills that sugar coat the painful, but must include some bitter medicine to be swallowed, for the nation to be healed of its many problems. A predictable SONA is a feel-good recital of achievements, the formulaic SONA is reporting.”

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said he is looking forward to Marcos’ plans for job creation and China’s aggressions in the West Philippine Sea.

Estrada hopes Marcos will mention his proposal to amend the National Defense Act of 1935.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said in an interview over dzBB that this year’s SONA would be worse than the last SONA, as Filipinos struggle with the soaring price of basic commodities and corruption allegations remain.

Pimentel encouraged Marcos to support the establishment of an apex geriatric hospital to develop expertise on age-related illnesses.

He wants Marcos to explain the scandal that hit the Sugar Regulatory Administration and why the price of sugar and onions soared.

Pimentel also supports Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri’s proposed Across-the-Board Wage Increase Act, noting that the government should enact a national minimum wage system.

The daily earnings of Filipinos should be discussed by Marcos in his SONA, according to Pimentel.

