LPA becomes Tropical Depression Egay, likely to develop into typhoon

Satellite image from PAGASA as of 9:30 a.m. of July 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the low pressure area (LPA) last found 950 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon developed into a tropical depression on Friday.

The tropical cyclone has been given the name "Egay."

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said that tropical cyclone wind signals could be raised by Sunday. The weather disturbance may further escalate into a severe tropical storm or typhoon by Monday or Tuesday.

The regions of Samar and Bicol are expected to be the closest areas affected by the tropical cyclone.

Estraja said that the state weather bureau is monitoring two possible scenarios of the weather disturbance:

Make landfall over northern Luzon or

Bypass northern Luzon, proceeding eastward towards the southern islands of Japan.

Estraja said that the weather disturbance is expected to remain in the Philippine Area of Responsibility for five to six days.

Though the LPA has has no effect yet on the weather conditions in the country, the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring rains to the western sections of southern Luzon and Visayas.