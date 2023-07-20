Marcos hails Philippine diplomats

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos thanked the country’s diplomats for their service, praising them for the “quiet yet extremely complicated” job they do for the nation.

Speaking during the 125th anniversary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday at Malacañang, Marcos said he only needed to take care of the charm offensive during his overseas trips because the diplomats have already completed the legwork.

“Sometimes, you are being diplomats, you all work very quietly and in the background and do not call attention to yourselves. But having traveled a great deal with my mother when she was First Lady and myself for many other things, I have a very clear idea of how much work is done by our foreign stations and the people that inhabit those stations, and how much you are expected to do with sometimes very little,” Marcos said.

“These trips that I have taken have been quite successful because they have been so well put together. When I get there, I’m properly briefed, I have good information and things run smoothly. All I have to do is make ‘papogi’ to everybody because you did the legwork for me already,” he added.

Marcos said he feels lucky to be assisted by the diplomats who provide him guidance and undertake preparations for his foreign trips in a professional way.

“I’m very happy to be able to stand here before you and say that thanks to your hard work, very skilled work, the great experience that you bring to bear,” he said.

Marcos had 12 official overseas trips since assuming office last year, the latest being the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Indonesia in May.

The President noted that the diplomats are performing those tasks while discussing important topics about the European Union, Myanmar or African countries.

“I hope you realize how appreciative we all are for the very difficult, sometimes extremely complicated and always quiet work that you do,” he said.