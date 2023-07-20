^

Headlines

Marcos hails Philippine diplomats

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
July 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos hails Philippine diplomats
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on July 18, 2023.
(PPA Pool photos by King Rodriguez)

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos thanked the country’s diplomats for their service, praising them for the “quiet yet extremely complicated” job they do for the nation.

Speaking during the 125th anniversary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday at Malacañang, Marcos said he only needed to take care of the charm offensive during his overseas trips because the diplomats have already completed the legwork.

“Sometimes, you are being diplomats, you all work very quietly and in the background and do not call attention to yourselves. But having traveled a great deal with my mother when she was First Lady and myself for many other things, I have a very clear idea of how much work is done by our foreign stations and the people that inhabit those stations, and how much you are expected to do with sometimes very little,” Marcos said.

“These trips that I have taken have been quite successful because they have been so well put together. When I get there, I’m properly briefed, I have good information and things run smoothly. All I have to do is make ‘papogi’ to everybody because you did the legwork for me already,” he added.

Marcos said he feels lucky to be assisted by the diplomats who provide him guidance and undertake preparations for his foreign trips in a professional way.

“I’m very happy to be able to stand here before you and say that thanks to your hard work, very skilled work, the great experience that you bring to bear,” he said.

Marcos had 12 official overseas trips since assuming office last year, the latest being the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Indonesia in May.

The President noted that the diplomats are performing those tasks while discussing important topics about the European Union, Myanmar or African countries.

“I hope you realize how appreciative we all are for the very difficult, sometimes extremely complicated and always quiet work that you do,” he said.

DIPLOMATS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New LPA to develop into TD Egay

New LPA to develop into TD Egay

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The low-pressure area in Mindanao might develop into Tropical Depression Egay in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard adds Filipino-built drone to aviation force

Coast Guard adds Filipino-built drone to aviation force

12 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard will soon operate a Filipino-built prototype vertical take-off and landing drone that it can...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC junks appeal of Philippine gov&rsquo;t. What happens next?

ICC junks appeal of Philippine gov’t. What happens next?

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The judges in the ICC appeals chamber decided against the appeal of the Philippine government to stop the investigation into...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC&rsquo;s probe on Philippines drug war to proceed

ICC’s probe on Philippines drug war to proceed

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The investigation into thousands of killings and human rights abuses allegedly committed during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos admin 'disappointed' with ICC's decision, stresses minority position

Marcos admin 'disappointed' with ICC's decision, stresses minority position

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm in its position, asserting that the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos appoints Brawner as AFP chief

Marcos appoints Brawner as AFP chief

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has named Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner as the next chief of the country’s 150,000-strong Armed...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar: Give MIF law a chance

Villar: Give MIF law a chance

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The newly enacted Maharlika Investment Fund should be given a chance to work, according to its principal author Sen. Mark...
Headlines
fbtw
NEDA board approves P170.6 billion NAIA rehab

NEDA board approves P170.6 billion NAIA rehab

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
To address issues in the country’s main gateway, the National Economic and Development Authority Board yesterday approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Leni declines SONA invite; Duterte, Erap going

Leni declines SONA invite; Duterte, Erap going

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
More than 2,000 guests have confirmed attendance at President Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address at the House...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No protocol breach in Duterte-Xi meeting&rsquo;

‘No protocol breach in Duterte-Xi meeting’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto yesterday cleared former president Rodrigo Duterte of any breach of protocol with his recent visit...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with