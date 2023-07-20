Vegetable retail prices soar

Individuals purchase fruits and vegetables at a stall along Marcos Highway on July 19, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Retail prices of vegetables, particularly highland farm produce, soared amid the impact of rains spawned by Tropical Depression Dodong and the southwest monsoon.

Data from the Department of Agriculture on July 17 showed the prices of carrots increased by P80 per kilo or to P260 from P180 a week ago.

Retail prices of potatoes also increased by P10 per kilo, or to P140 from P130 last week.

Data showed the retail prices of vegetables in the past weeks have been on an upward trend.

Retail price of cabbage increased to P160 per kilo; Baguio beans, P120; pechay Baguio, P140; bitter gourd, P120; string beans, P150; pechay Tagalog, P100; squash, P60; eggplant, P110 and tomatoes, P95 per kilo.

Onions are sold for P200 per kilo at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City. Their retail price ranged between P130 and P190 per kilo in other Metro Manila markets.