^

Headlines

Heavy rainfall raises concerns of lahar in Mayon Volcano

Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 2:31pm
Heavy rainfall raises concerns of lahar in Mayon Volcano
This handout photo made available by Arren Christian Ventura shows the Mount Mayon spewing white smoke as seen from Legazpi on June 8, 2023 Hundreds of families living around Mount Mayon in central Albay province are expected to be moved to safer areas after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised a "hazardous eruption" alarm.
Handout / Arren Christian Ventura / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday issued a warning about the potential risks posed by heavy rainfall in the vicinity of Mayon Volcano.

In its advisory issued on Saturday at 8 a.m., Phivolcs said that "heavy rainfall could generate channel-confined lahars and sediment-laden streamflows in channels where pyroclastic density current deposits were emplaced."

Aside from the risk of lahars, state volcanologists also cited the dangers of other volcanic hazards such as rockfalls. 

According to Phivolcs, there is a continuing slow effusion of lava from Mayon Volcano's summit crater. Lava flows have extended approximately 2.8 kilometers and 1.4 kilometers along Mi-isi and Bonga gullies, respectively.

Lava collapse was along documented along Basud gully up to 4 kilometers from the crater.

Monitoring reports from 5:00 a.m. of July 14 to 5:00 a.m. of July 15 indicated ongoing unrest. These include five pyroclastic density currents resulting from dome-collapse, 362 rockfall events, 39 volcanic earthquakes, and an average sulfur dioxide emission of 2,132 metric tons.

Phivolcs advised that the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone around the volcano should remain evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3, signifying the possibility of a hazardous eruption occurring within weeks or even days, according to Phivolcs.

MAYON VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dodong

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dodong

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dodong," the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibilit...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Hefty fuel price hike seen next week

Hefty fuel price hike seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Oil companies are expected to implement hefty increases in pump prices next week, marking a second consecutive week of price...
Headlines
fbtw
Degamo slay suspects transferred to BJMP facility

Degamo slay suspects transferred to BJMP facility

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Eleven suspects in the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others were transferred to the Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 stays in several areas in Luzon as 'Dodong' speeds up

Signal No. 1 stays in several areas in Luzon as 'Dodong' speeds up

22 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong has gained speed and continues to progress in a westward direction while moving over the coastal...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen not optimistic on Philippines ICC appeal

SolGen not optimistic on Philippines ICC appeal

By Daphne Galvez | 5 hours ago
Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra is not too optimistic that the Philippines will get a favorable ruling on its appeal against...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOT flagged over P6.1 million &lsquo;irregular, unnecessary&rsquo; expenses

DOT flagged over P6.1 million ‘irregular, unnecessary’ expenses

By Janvic Mateo | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Tourism over irregular, unnecessary and excessive expenses worth over...
Headlines
fbtw
'Dodong' to intensify into tropical storm before it exists PAR

'Dodong' to intensify into tropical storm before it exists PAR

By James Relativo | 5 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong maintains its strength over the West Philippine Sea west of Ilocos Region, this as the enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Heavy rains fail to raise Angat water level

Heavy rains fail to raise Angat water level

By Bella Cariaso | 5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall experienced in the past days have not been enough to improve the water level of Angat Dam, National Water Resources...
Headlines
fbtw
30 years in prison for US man who exploited Filipino girls

30 years in prison for US man who exploited Filipino girls

6 hours ago
A Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos from young girls...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with