DPWH eyes zero flooding in Metro by 2030

Motorists drive through the heavy flood along Bicutan Exit due to nonstop downpours on July 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Flooding in Metro Manila during heavy rains may be a thing of the past in seven years, an official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on July 13.

Engineer Mikunug Macud, DPWH-National Capital Region South Manila district engineer, said the target of the DPWH and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is to have zero-flooding in Metro Manila by the year 2030.

“Our aim is by 2030, Metro Manila is flood free. We believe it’s doable,” Macud said. “The target of the DPWH and MMDA, our mandate is up to 2030. There will be no more flood and no more ugly road. All will be good.”

He said the drainages in Metro Manila are already old and either need repairs or replacements.

He also blamed undisciplined Filipinos for throwing garbage that clog drainage systems, resulting in flooding during downpours.

“The difference in the past every time that there is rain, the flood did not subside easily. It took about six to 10 hours. Our creeks are being choked. Our drainage facilities are already old. If there are no garbage in our catch basin, in our manholes, the drainage facilities will never be clogged,” Macud told GMA News.

Rains brought about by a low-pressure area and the monsoon inundated some parts of Metro Manila on July 13. The downpour submerged the corner of Taft Avenue and United Nations Avenue in Manila, rendering it impassable to light vehicles for hours.

Other parts of Metro Manila hit by flooding include Mandaluyong, San Juan, Navotas, Caloocan and Quezon City.

DPWH North Manila District Construction Division chief engineer Denryl Cortuna said the agency is setting up retarding basin in the Estero de Valencia to rid España Boulevard in Manila of flooding.

Retarding basins are low-lying areas of land, set aside to temporarily store storm water during heavy rain. Many basins are grassy areas that also provide recreational space for the community when dry. Others hold water permanently, supporting biodiversity.

“We have an ongoing setting up of retarding basin in Estero de Valencia. Hopefully, we will finish it by this year. We have cover dummy that we are doing in our retarding basin,” Cortuna said.

“So, those coming from the upstream which is España, before it goes downstream, there is bottleneck in our pumping station. The aim of our office is to have a zero-flooding in España,” he said.

SLEX floods

The DPWH yesterday started its investigation into the cause of the flooding that occurred in the Bicutan area of South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) during heavy rains earlier this week.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has said expansion activities of a mall clogged the main drainage pipe near the foot of SLEX entrance way in Bicutan, Parañaque that caused floods which triggered monstrous traffic.

In an interview with radio dzBB, DPWH-NCR director Lorena Malaluan said they are set to meet with the management of the mall and the Skyway O and M Corp. to identify the cause of the flooding and to thresh out plans to reach a final solution.

“The mall has an expansion work there and it hit the drainage output to the creek from the east to west. That is why there was clogging. That is the reason why there is flooding in that area, which was not a flood-prone area in the past,” TRB spokesman Julius Corpuz told dzBB.

He said they were expecting the repair of the drainage to be finished last week.

In a statement, the Skyway O and M Corp. said the drainage problem was discovered last February, noting that they “have been in constant coordination with the DPWH and other government and private sector stakeholders to find a way to address the issue together.”

Malaluan said the DPWH would look into the allegations that drainage was buried due to the expansion works conducted by the mall. She said that it was only now that she received the report about the clogged drainage caused by the mall expansion.

It could take weeks to completely fix the clogged drainage at SLEX as the mall management asked for more time from the DPWH, according to MMDA acting Chairman Romando Artes.

It was the first time the Bicutan area of SLEX was inundated to the point that no cars or trucks could pass through, Artes noted.

The MMDA deployed four portable floating pumps to remove floodwater along SLEX.

The flooding at Bicutan brought vehicular traffic to a near-standstill last July 13, with the tail end of cars reportedly reaching as far as Sta. Rosa in Laguna and Timog flyover. Both motorists and commuters suffered as long as five hours stuck in traffic. — Ghio Ong