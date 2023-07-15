^

Headlines

Degamo slay suspects transferred to BJMP facility

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
July 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Degamo slay suspects transferred to BJMP facility
Suspects in the killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo arrive at the Department of Justice to attend the preliminary investigation in Manila on June 13, 2023.
Ernie Penaredondo / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven suspects in the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others were transferred to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Thursday evening.

The suspects, including alleged co-mastermind Marvin Miranda, were transferred because of the planned demolition of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters along Taft Avenue in Manila.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 issued a commitment order before the transfer of the suspects.

Meanwhile, Miranda denied in an interview with ABS-CBN News that he was able to go in and out of the NBI detention facility, as claimed by the Degamo family.

Levito Baligod, the legal counsel who represents Degamo’s widow, Pamplona City Mayor Janice Degamo, claimed that Miranda and NBI detainee Jose Adrian Dera enjoyed special privileges while under detention.

Miranda also denied claims that he convinced the 10 suspects to recant their testimonies pointing to Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the mastermind behind the Degamo slay incident.

With plans to demolish the NBI compound in Manila to make way for a new building in 2026, 83 detainees were transferred to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on July 10.

Bureau of Corrections chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. allowed the NBI to utilize Building 14 within the maximum security compound for its inmates through a memorandum of agreement signed by the BuCor and NBI.

Dera, co-accused in one of former senator Leila de Lima’s drug cases, was transferred to the Muntinlupa City jail on July 5, following a court order from the city’s Regional Trial Court Branch 204.

The NBI detainee was arrested along with five NBI jail personnel on June 20 after going out for dinner in a buffet restaurant in Makati.

CRIME

DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COA tells UP to blacklist PLDT subsidiary over failure to complete million-peso IT project

COA tells UP to blacklist PLDT subsidiary over failure to complete million-peso IT project

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has recommended to the University of the Philippines to blacklist a PLDT subsidiary that has yet to...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Dodong

LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Dodong

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dodong," the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibilit...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 stays in several areas in Luzon as 'Dodong' speeds up

Signal No. 1 stays in several areas in Luzon as 'Dodong' speeds up

6 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong has gained speed and continues to progress in a westward direction while moving over the coastal...
Headlines
fbtw
'Sincerest apologies': Skyway operator sorry for heavy flooding at Bicutan

'Sincerest apologies': Skyway operator sorry for heavy flooding at Bicutan

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Skyway O&M Corp. expressed their apologies to motorists affected by the heavy flooding at Skyway At Grade (ground level)...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 14 due to 'Dodong'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 14 due to 'Dodong'

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
The impact of Tropical Depression Dodong continues to be felt across parts of the Philippines as it brings heavy rain and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Traders&rsquo; group to sell P38/kilo rice to Kadiwa

Traders’ group to sell P38/kilo rice to Kadiwa

By Bella Cariaso | 55 minutes ago
A group of local rice traders on July 14 said rice at P38 per kilo of rice would also be made available to the Kadiwa outlets...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan marks 70th&nbsp;year of POW presidential pardons

Japan marks 70th year of POW presidential pardons

By Michael Punongbayan | 55 minutes ago
Still showing its gratitude after seven decades, the Japanese embassy in Manila commemorated on July 13 the 70th anniversary...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy student, 10, wins gold at international math tilt

Pinoy student, 10, wins gold at international math tilt

By Janvic Mateo | 55 minutes ago
An incoming Grade 5 student from Olongapo City won a gold medal in an international mathematics competition held in New York...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos on &lsquo;Barbie&rsquo; movie: A work of fiction

President Marcos on ‘Barbie’ movie: A work of fiction

By Helen Flores | 55 minutes ago
Describing it as a work of fiction, President Marcos does not see any problem in allowing the release of the movie “Barbie”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with