Japan marks 70thÂ year of POW presidential pardons

Japan marks 70th year of POW presidential pardons

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
July 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Japan marks 70th year of POW presidential pardons
A wreath-laying ceremony was held in front of the tomb site of President Quirino at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on July 13, 2023.
Japanese Embassy / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Still showing its gratitude after seven decades, the Japanese embassy in Manila commemorated on July 13 the 70th anniversary of the presidential pardon granted by the Philippine government to Japanese prisoners of war (POWs).

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in front of the tomb site of former president Elipidio Quirino at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio in remembrance of how he granted amnesty to all the prisoners in 1953.

Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and his wife led the activity also attended by Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Aleli Angela Quirino and Cory Quirino of the President Elpidio Quirino Foundation, Japanese Association Manila Inc. president Takano Seiji and Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines president Shimoda Shigeru.

The Japanese embassy said the program highlighted the historic gesture of then president Quirino in 1953 to grant amnesty to all Japanese POWs and its fundamental role in strengthening Japan-Philippines relations.

At the Museo ng Muntinlupa in Muntinlupa City, Ambassador Koshikawa delivered his messages and stated that Quirino was among the many remarkable Filipinos who chose the path of peace and forgiveness over resentment and retaliation, despite experiencing tragic loss and heavy criticisms from their fellowmen.

Kano Kayoko of Kano Art Promotion Foundation also made a special presentation about the exchanges between president Quirino and Kano Kanrai, her father, who tirelessly appealed for the grant of amnesty to Japanese POWs.

During the event, students of the Manila Japanese School also offered “senbazuru” (one thousand origami cranes) for the “Peace for the Future” program.

Koshikawa, in a Twitter post, expressed his “sincere appreciation to everyone who joined us today in our commemoration of 70th anniversary of president Quirino’s Pardon of Japanese POWs.”

“We remember this moment as the seeds of trust and forgiveness that has bloomed to the best state of relations we enjoy today,” he said.

