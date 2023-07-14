Tropical Depression Dodong approaches Cagayan, retains strength

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Dodong continues to keep its strength as it moves into the vicinity of the Cagayan area, the state weather bureau said.

According to the 2 p.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Dodong's center is estimated to be in the vicinity of Sanchez Mira, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

The state weather bureau said that Dodong is forecast to move westward or west-northwestward across Northern Luzon and may cross Ilocos Provinces Friday afternoon or evening.

Afterward, Dodong will “move generally northwestward over the West Philippine Sea” and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Areas declared to be under Signal No. 1 may experience "minimal to minor impacts from strong wind" along with the possibility of flooding and rain-induced landslides.

As of Friday noon, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Mountain Province

Kalinga

northern portion of Isabela (Mallig, Quezon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, San Pablo, Maconacon)

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC)'s situation report Thursday night, heavy rains brought by the low pressure area -- which developed into Tropical Depression 'Dodong' Friday morning -- caused flooding in parts of Laguna and Rizal and caused a bridge in Batangas to collapse. Power interruptions also took place in parts of Binangonan, Rizal.

— Cristina Chi