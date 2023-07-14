NPC earns COA’s highest rating anew

MANILA, Philippines — The National Privacy Commission (NPC) received the Commission on Audit’s (COA) “highest audit rating" on the presentation of its financial statements for the second consecutive year, the commission announced on Thursday.

The NPC earned the “unmodified opinion,” also referred to as unqualified opinion. It is given when the auditor determines that the financial statements are prepared, in all material respects, by the applicable financial reporting framework.

In the independent auditor’s report, the COA supervising auditor stated that the privacy body’s accompanying financial statements, covering the year 2022, are presented fairly in all material respects.

“[NPC’s] financial performance, cash flows, changes in net asset/equity and status of budget in relation to the actual amounts utilized/disbursed for the year then ended in accordance with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards,” COA said in the report.

The COA transmitted the Annual Audit Report to the NPC on June 13.

Privacy Commissioner John Henry Naga considers the COA rating in favor of NPC and achievement that exemplifies the commission’s dedication to “maintain the highest standards of governance and financial management in serving the Filipino people.”

He also expressed the NPC's unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability following the COA rating.

“We recognize the solid commitment and dedication of our NPC workforce in the judicious use of public resources, which has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable result,” Naga said. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio