House panel probe into â€˜possible anomaliesâ€™ behind PAGCORâ€™s P3M logo sought

House panel probe into ‘possible anomalies’ behind PAGCOR’s P3M logo sought

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco lead the unveiling of the new logo of the agency during its 40th anniversary celebration at the Marriott Hotel Manila in Pasay City. With them in the photo are First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers are seeking an investigation into the possible irregularities behind the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)’s procurement of its new logo worth P3 million.

House Resolution 1120, which was filed Thursday by Makabayan bloc lawmakers, urges the House good government and public accountability panel to determine whether the procurement process for the controversial logo was aboveboard.

The minority lawmakers said that public criticism of the state gaming corporation’s new logo has surfaced the apparent “incongruity between the amount of the contract and the output delivered.”

Based on public records, the P3.035 million contract was awarded to Printplus Graphic Services, an entity that registered with the government’s online procurement system PhilGEPS just last month.

Printplus also appears to be a “new and small entity” that just registered under the Department of Trade and Industry in March 2021 with “only a barangay scope for its business name,” the House resolution stated.

Based on the notice of award, Francisco Doplon was listed as the proprietor of Printplus. Doplon designed the official logo of the University of Santo Tomas' 400th anniversary.

"The questionable procurement of PAGCOR's new logo raises concerns about possible corruption and misuse of public funds. We must hold those responsible accountable,” said Rep. France Castro (ACT Partylist), who filed the resolution with Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) and Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party).

Castro also lamented the decision of the government to sink around P3 million for the state gaming corporation’s new look despite a “P14.1 trillion” debt.

“If the funding went toward building National Child Development Centers, which currently only has P3 million for its budget, more children would have benefited,” Castro said in Filipino.

Similarly, Sen. Grace Poe has raised concerns over the bidding process and the "staggering amount" spent for a logo that appears to have been hastily made.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Senado, Poe said it is possible that the contractor, despite being a small entity, sufficiently complied with government requirements and proved that it is qualified to deliver what the contract requires.

"But P3 million... For that? I would ask if there is proper bidding there, how they were able to get the contract of that scale," Poe said in Filipino.

PAGCOR unveiled its new logo during its 40th anniversary celebration on Tuesday.

Appearing similar to a flame, the logo incorporates the elements of fire, which is associated with “energy, inspiration, passion, and transformation,” explained Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco.

The PAGCOR event was graced by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.