^

Headlines

Marcos to sign Maharlika bill next week – Zubiri

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
July 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos to sign Maharlika bill next week â€“ Zubiri
Zubiri said the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) informed him of the President’s July 18 schedule of signing the MIF.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos is set to sign into law next week the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill, which his administration considers as a landmark measure, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said yesterday.

Zubiri said the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) informed him of the President’s July 18 schedule of signing the MIF.

The Senate president said he and other senators, including Sen. Mark Villar, the principal author and sponsor of the MIF bill, were invited to attend the signing of the bill at Malacañang.

Aside from the MIF bill, Marcos will simultaneously sign the two-year Estate Tax Amnesty Extension, which is expected to be included among the issues that will be discussed in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24, according to Zubiri.

He said that with its signing into law, the MIF could be implemented this year.

Certified as “urgent” by Marcos, the MIF is a sovereign wealth fund that will be used to invest in a wide range of assets, including foreign currencies, fixed-income instruments, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, commercial real estate and infrastructure projects.

Zubiri is hopeful that the MIF will provide more jobs and opportunities for Filipinos because of the investments that will be made in infrastructure and transportation.

“The Maharlika bill is a priority measure, and the Estate Tax Amnesty Extension is very time-sensitive. Many are waiting for these bills,” he said earlier.

The Estate Tax Amnesty Extension will extend the period of availing of estate tax amnesty by two years or until June 14, 2025. This is the second extension of the amnesty, which was first extended from 2021 to 2023. It expired last June 14.

Malacañang had also certified the measure as urgent.

MIF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
Filipinos in Sudan are advised to leave that country immediately to ensure their safety as the United Nations warned that...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima's last pending case re-raffled off to new Muntinlupa judge

De Lima's last pending case re-raffled off to new Muntinlupa judge

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
The last pending drug case against former Sen. Leila De Lima has been raffled off to a new court in Muntinlupa, after two...
Headlines
fbtw
SC orders PAO chief to explain tirades against new lawyers' code of conduct

SC orders PAO chief to explain tirades against new lawyers' code of conduct

By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
The high court has also noted Acosta’s “unabated public tirades against Canon III, Section 22 through social and...
Headlines
fbtw
3-day 'tigil pasada' vs PUV phaseout to coincide with Marcos Jr.'s 2nd SONA

3-day 'tigil pasada' vs PUV phaseout to coincide with Marcos Jr.'s 2nd SONA

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
Transport groups are set to stage another strike starting on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address,...
Headlines
fbtw
Eight vs nine dashes: Why the Philippines OK&rsquo;d Barbie screening

Eight vs nine dashes: Why the Philippines OK’d Barbie screening

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
There is no nine-dash line in the Barbie movie.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOT: &lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo; stays until further notice

DOT: ‘Love the Philippines’ stays until further notice

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Despite the mess created by its promotional video, the Department of Tourism-National Capital Region will continue using the...
Headlines
fbtw
France mulls Manila-Paris direct flights, scholarships for Pinoys

France mulls Manila-Paris direct flights, scholarships for Pinoys

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The French government is working on opening direct flights between Manila and Paris and promoting scholarship programs for...
Headlines
fbtw
P38 per kilo rice sold in certain Metro Manila areas

P38 per kilo rice sold in certain Metro Manila areas

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
A local traders’ group has started to sell rice at P38 per kilo in certain areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces...
Headlines
fbtw
80 percent of Filipinos back alliances defending Philippine territory &ndash; survey

80 percent of Filipinos back alliances defending Philippine territory – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
A majority of Filipinos support the establishment of more alliances and the strengthening of the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with