^

Headlines

EU says arbitral ruling on South China Sea legally binding

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2023 | 12:00am
EU says arbitral ruling on South China Sea legally binding
This March 22, 2021 aerial photo shows Chinese vessels still present in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — On the seventh anniversary of the international arbitral ruling in The Hague invalidating China’s claim over almost the entire South China Sea, European Union member-countries and their embassies have lauded the landmark decision, which has also reaffirmed the Philippines’ maritime entitlements.

Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Romania, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden issued a statement calling the arbitral award “a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings, and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties.”

The administration of then president Benigno Aquino III had filed the case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in 2013 contesting Beijing’s so-called nine-dash-line claim.

The late former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario led the Philippines in bringing the issue before the UN-backed tribunal to define the country’s maritime economic entitlements, effectively challenging China’s maritime claims.

The EU reiterated the fundamental importance of upholding the freedoms, rights and duties established in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in particular the freedoms of navigation and overflight.

“The EU is committed to secure, free and open maritime supply routes in the Indo-Pacific, in full compliance with international law, as reflected in UNCLOS, in the interest of all,” it said, expressing its support for the swift conclusion of talks on the adoption of a Code of Conduct between ASEAN and China that is fully compatible with UNCLOS.

In a landmark ruling on July 12, 2016, the PCA also stated that China has no lawful claim over areas determined by the tribunal to be part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

China vowed not to honor the ruling, which the Duterte administration set aside as part of his pivot to China

SOUTH CHINA SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Frasco going on family leave

Frasco going on family leave

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Has the controversy over the discredited promotional video for the “Love the Philippines” tourism rebranding campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Filipinos in Sudan are advised to leave that country immediately to ensure their safety as the United Nations warned that...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT: Frasco filed for leave long before 'Love' launch

DOT: Frasco filed for leave long before 'Love' launch

By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The Department of Tourism’s Office of Public Affairs and Advocacy on Tuesday confirmed that Tourism Secretary Christina...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP files 69 cases over 990-kilo shabu haul

PNP files 69 cases over 990-kilo shabu haul

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has filed 69 cases against persons involved in the 990-kilogram shabu haul last year.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec mulls voiding voter list

Comelec mulls voiding voter list

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
To totally get rid of ghost voters and multiple registrants, the Commission on Elections is seeking the nullification of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Inflation, wage hike still urgent concerns of Pinoys&rsquo;

‘Inflation, wage hike still urgent concerns of Pinoys’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Controlling the rising costs of basic commodities and increasing the pay of workers remained the most urgent national concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate eyes VAT on Netflix, other digital services

Senate eyes VAT on Netflix, other digital services

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The Senate is targeting the passage of a measure imposing a value-added tax on digital services like Netflix and Disney Plus,...
Headlines
fbtw
Government can still tap P15 billion calamity fund this year

Government can still tap P15 billion calamity fund this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government can still tap nearly P15 billion in calamity funds to finance various disaster relief operations for the second...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with