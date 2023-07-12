â€˜Return to old school calendar may take 3-5 yearsâ€™

‘Return to old school calendar may take 3-5 years’

Students of Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila City wear face masks during their face-to-face classes on May 24,2023.

MANILA, Philippines — It may take three to five years before public elementary and high schools can revert to the old school calendar of June to March, according to an official of the Department of Education (DepEd).

In an interview at Malacañang yesterday, DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa said the agency is awaiting the final evaluation of the team studying the matter.

“There are preliminary findings given to us; they’re looking at two aspects. First, if we return (to the old school calendar), it’s very hot inside our classrooms during the summer season… Second, this is more important: we have to maintain a certain number of school days,” Poa told reporters.

“If we decide to go back, again I am not saying we have, we are still waiting for the… if we decide to go back, it won’t happen this year. In fact, from the findings given to me, it will take at least three to around five years,” he added.

Although no law requires a certain number of school days, the official said that in terms of learning recovery, the DepEd has to maintain at least 200 school days per school year.

He also noted that the DepEd was able to minimize the number of class suspensions with the alternative learning mode, which the country started to implement when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

“And I always try to explain this. You know, when you move from, let’s say, the April-May break, you move it now to July, August break, it’s easier because you’ll just have a longer vacation,” he said.

To be able to return to the old June-March academic calendar, Poa stressed that they have to reduce the number of school days every year.

In the meantime, the DepEd is focused on the students’ learning recovery, according to the official.

“That’s why we have the study taken. But right now, we are really focused on learning recovery, that’s why we are currently on break and we will open again the last week of August, and let’s see how it goes,” he said.

Several lawmakers have filed a bill seeking to revert to the old school calendar of June to March starting school year 2024-2025, citing the struggle of students and teachers to hold classes during the dry and hot season.

Under House Bill 8550, House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro of ACT Teachers party-list, House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas of Gabriela party-list and Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel said the current school calendar running from August to June is not appropriate in the country.