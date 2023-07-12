â€˜Inflation, wage hike still urgent concerns of Pinoysâ€™

^

‘Inflation, wage hike still urgent concerns of Pinoys’

Janvic Mateo, Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2023 | 12:00am
A vendor arranges a display of water containers for sale along the roadside of Bacoor, Cavite on July 10, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Controlling the rising costs of basic commodities and increasing the pay of workers remained the most urgent national concerns of Filipinos, according to a recent survey conducted by Pulse Asia.

Results of the June 19 to 23 survey released on July 11 found that 63 percent of the respondents identified inflation as among their top three most urgent national concerns, with 32 percent ranking it first. It was also the most urgent national concern across geographic areas and across different socio-economic classes.

Meanwhile, 44 percent identified wage increase as among their top three most urgent national concerns, with 17 percent ranking it first;

followed by creating more jobs (31 percent), reducing poverty (30 percent), fighting graft and corruption (25 percent), equal enforcement of the law (16 percent), addressing involuntary hunger (16 percent) and providing assistance to farmers (15 percent).

Other most urgent national concerns were fighting criminality (13 percent), promoting peace in the country (11 percent) and providing support to small businesses (10 percent).

Obtaining less than 10 percent were reducing taxes (seven percent), stopping the destruction of the environment (seven percent), defending Philippine territory (six percent), preparing to face any kind of terrorism (four percent) and protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (four percent).

While public evaluation of the national government’s performance is generally positive, it obtained less than 50 percent approval in three issues: controlling inflation, reducing poverty and fighting graft and corruption.

Some 31 percent said they approved of the government’s handling of inflation (up from 25 percent last March).

About 43 percent approved of the government’s actions to reduce poverty (up from 39 percent), while 44 percent approved of how it is addressing corruption (down from 47 percent).

Other issues with majority approval ratings included protecting OFWs (76 percent), responding to those affected by calamities (73 percent), promoting peace in the country (67 percent), fighting criminality (64 percent), defending Philippine territory (63 percent) and stopping the destruction of the environment (61 percent).

The survey had 1,200 adult respondents and a margin of error of +/-2.8 percent.

