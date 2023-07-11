LPA off Catanduanes to dump rain in parts of Philippines

Satellite image as of 6 p.m. on July 11, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area off Catanduanes in Bicol region will bring rain to parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

The LPA was seen 575 kilometers east of Virac town, weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez said in an update.

The trough or extension of the LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Bicol region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Samar.

Residents of the Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and northern portion of Palawan—including Calamian, Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands—will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA’s trough and the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be affected by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA earlier said that three tropical cyclones may enter or develop inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility in July.

From a yearly average of 19 to 20 cyclones, only around 10 to 14 are expected to enter or develop inside PAR until the end of the year due to El Niño. — Gaea Katreena Cabico