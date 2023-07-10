^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate hearing on public information, mass media bills

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media is leading joint hearings on Monday on bills related to public access to information, media regulation, and accountability on social media.

The panel, which is chaired by Sen. Robinhood Padilla, is scheduled to hold discussions with the committees on  Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation; Science and Technology; Culture and the Arts; Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Ways and Means, and Finance on a raft of proposed legislation.

Among the bills on the agenda are proposals on Freedom of Information, a law whose passage has been long delayed. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has called on all branches of government to give citizens more access to government information but has yet to certify passage of the bill as urgent.

Also on the agenda are Senate bills to regulate what can be shown on media, including curbs on "immoral doctrines" and "indecent shows" and violence. Senate Bill No. 1502, which is also on the agenda, proposes to prohibit the use of religious, regional or ethnic identifiers like "Muslim" or "Mangyan" or "Tausug" to describe suspects and convicts of crimes.

Senate Bill No. 1289, which is also on the agenda, seeks to require social media and other online platforms to collect proof of identification from their users. The bill, if passed into law, will also require platforms "to identify and authenticate the account owner" in case of legal suits.

Then President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed a version of the SIM Card Registration bill in 2022 because of a provision requiring social media registration. He said then that the proposal might impact the right to privacy.

Watch the Senate hearing on public information and mass media bills from 1:30 p.m. on July 10, 2023

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION

PRESS FREEDOM

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES

SOCIAL MEDIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP, PCG boost patrols vs Chinese ships in West Philippine Sea

AFP, PCG boost patrols vs Chinese ships in West Philippine Sea

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will intensify patrols in Iroquois Reef after 48 Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW ordered to make Overseas Employment Certificate free of charge

DMW ordered to make Overseas Employment Certificate free of charge

6 hours ago
All departing OFWs are required to secure an OEC, which shall serve as exit clearance, and as exemption from payment of travel...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe of tourism video blunder sought

House probe of tourism video blunder sought

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The three-member Makabayan bloc is seeking an inquiry into the Department of Tourism (DOT)’s recent blunder in its “Love...
Headlines
fbtw
Lead water conservation drive, barangay execs told

Lead water conservation drive, barangay execs told

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Water Resources Management Office yesterday directed all barangay officials to lead the water conservation drive in Metro...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Retrain military to improve readiness &ndash; President Marcos

Retrain military to improve readiness – President Marcos

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Aside from procuring state-of-the-art equipment, the government will continue to prioritize the retooling and retraining of...
Headlines
fbtw
Only 1 percent of Pinays are screened for cancer

Only 1 percent of Pinays are screened for cancer

15 hours ago
Screening for breast and cervical cancer among Filipino women could be the lowest in the world with just one percent of eligible...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD evacuates 50 families found in Mayon's danger zone

DSWD evacuates 50 families found in Mayon's danger zone

1 day ago
The forced evacuation came after authorities received reports that some residents had not moved to safer areas. 
Headlines
fbtw
AFP, Coast Guard to increase patrols after Chinese vessels swarm West Philippine Sea

AFP, Coast Guard to increase patrols after Chinese vessels swarm West Philippine Sea

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines reported last week that 48 boats believed to be part of the Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG to keep exposing China Sea aggression

PCG to keep exposing China Sea aggression

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Amid the reported presence of Chinese ships in disputed areas of the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard has vowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with