^

Headlines

Phivolcs observes increased frequency of pyroclastic flows at Mayon

Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 12:23pm
Phivolcs observes increased frequency of pyroclastic flows at Mayon
Mayon volcano spews white smoke in Legaspi City, Albay province on June 7, 2023.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Monday that it is closely monitoring an increase in the frequency of fast-moving volcanic flows at Mayon Volcano. 

Phivolcs issued a new notice of increased activity Monday morning after the agency logged 33 pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), or fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases since Sunday, 5:00 p.m. 

PDCs can be destructive and fatal.

The PDCs traveled for approximately one to four minutes down the Mi-isi gully in Daraga town and Bonga gully in Legazpi City within 3.3 kilometers of Mayon’s crater. 

Mayon has been placed under Alert Level 3—which indicates an increased tendency toward a hazardous eruption—since June 8. 

“It is strongly recommended that the areas inside the 6 kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone remain evacuated, and that communities within the 7- and 8-kilometer radius be prepared in case current PDC activity worsens,” Phivolcs said. 

State seismologists also recorded an increase in sulfur dioxide emissions, reaching an average of 943 tons per day on Sunday. 

“Measured volcanic gas flux has only been slightly above background for the past three days and remains much lower than the typical ranges of eruption gas flux from Mayon,” Phivolcs said.

It also logged 109 weak low-frequency volcanic earthquakes since 5:00 a.m. on Monday but state volcanologists noted that the seismic energy release has been sustained at generally the same level since June 15. 

Over 20,000 people have been displaced by Mayon’s unrest. Phivolcs earlier said that Mayon’s unrest could persist for at least three months. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

MAYON VOLCANO

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe of tourism video blunder sought

House probe of tourism video blunder sought

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The three-member Makabayan bloc is seeking an inquiry into the Department of Tourism (DOT)’s recent blunder in its “Love...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos to meet with hog, poultry raisers

President Marcos to meet with hog, poultry raisers

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
President Marcos will meet with hog and poultry raisers’ groups today as flooding of imported and smuggled pork and...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD evacuates 50 families found in Mayon's danger zone

DSWD evacuates 50 families found in Mayon's danger zone

21 hours ago
The forced evacuation came after authorities received reports that some residents had not moved to safer areas. 
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t waste rice, order only what you can eat&rsquo;

‘Don’t waste rice, order only what you can eat’

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
National Irrigation Administration Administrator Eduardo Guillen over the weekend called on the public to stop wasting rice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lead water conservation drive, barangay execs told

Lead water conservation drive, barangay execs told

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Water Resources Management Office yesterday directed all barangay officials to lead the water conservation drive in Metro...
Headlines
fbtw
Degamo slay victims assured of justice amid gunmen&rsquo;s retractions

Degamo slay victims assured of justice amid gunmen’s retractions

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said justice will be served for slain former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine...
Headlines
fbtw
Retrain military to improve readiness &ndash; President Marcos

Retrain military to improve readiness – President Marcos

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Aside from procuring state-of-the-art equipment, the government will continue to prioritize the retooling and retraining of...
Headlines
fbtw
Only 1 percent of Pinays are screened for cancer

Only 1 percent of Pinays are screened for cancer

12 hours ago
Screening for breast and cervical cancer among Filipino women could be the lowest in the world with just one percent of eligible...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with