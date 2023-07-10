Phivolcs observes increased frequency of pyroclastic flows at Mayon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Monday that it is closely monitoring an increase in the frequency of fast-moving volcanic flows at Mayon Volcano.

Phivolcs issued a new notice of increased activity Monday morning after the agency logged 33 pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), or fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases since Sunday, 5:00 p.m.

PDCs can be destructive and fatal.

The PDCs traveled for approximately one to four minutes down the Mi-isi gully in Daraga town and Bonga gully in Legazpi City within 3.3 kilometers of Mayon’s crater.

Mayon has been placed under Alert Level 3—which indicates an increased tendency toward a hazardous eruption—since June 8.

“It is strongly recommended that the areas inside the 6 kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone remain evacuated, and that communities within the 7- and 8-kilometer radius be prepared in case current PDC activity worsens,” Phivolcs said.

State seismologists also recorded an increase in sulfur dioxide emissions, reaching an average of 943 tons per day on Sunday.

“Measured volcanic gas flux has only been slightly above background for the past three days and remains much lower than the typical ranges of eruption gas flux from Mayon,” Phivolcs said.

It also logged 109 weak low-frequency volcanic earthquakes since 5:00 a.m. on Monday but state volcanologists noted that the seismic energy release has been sustained at generally the same level since June 15.

Over 20,000 people have been displaced by Mayon’s unrest. Phivolcs earlier said that Mayon’s unrest could persist for at least three months. — Gaea Katreena Cabico