Lead water conservation drive, barangay execs told

The Angat Dam is photographed as its water level continues to decline due to dry season on July 6, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) yesterday directed all barangay officials to lead the water conservation drive in Metro Manila and nearby provinces as the water level of Angat Dam reached critical level.

In its Bulletin No. 2, the WRMO said that operators of condominiums and subdivisions should also advise residents to conserve water through reduction of activities that consume large amounts of water, such as watering lawns and washing vehicles.

“As we prepare for even drier conditions due to El Niño, it is, more than ever, important to conserve water in order to prevent massive water interruptions later this year,” the WRMO said.

The WRMO added that residents should practice rainwater collection for non-potable use of water, and to reuse laundry and dishwashing wastewater for watering plants.

At the same time, the WRMO directed all local government units in Metro Manila to hasten pipe repairs of water concessionaires Manila Water and Maynilad.

The WRMO has directed all government agencies to conserve water in their respective offices.

President Marcos issued Executive Order No. 22 in April 2023, creating the WRMO which is mandated to ensure sustainable management of water resources in the country.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday said there was a significant drop in the water level of Angat Dam in the last three days, as the decline averaged to more than 0.40 meters daily as it further fell to 1.79.56 meters or .56 meters below its normal operating capacity.

In a radio interview, PAGASA hydrologist Rosalie Pagulayan noted that a decrease of more than 1.2 meters was recorded at the Angat Dam from July 7 to July 9.

“This is significant for us as Angat Dam is the source of water in Metro Manila, so any negative drop is an indication of possible water interruption,” Pagulayan said.

As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the water level of Angat Dam further dropped by 0.43 meters compared to its previous level of 179.99 meters on Saturday.

“For the past three days, the decrease was almost half a meter, 0.44 meters for July 7; 0.46 meters for July 8; and July 9, 0.43 meters, so more than 1.2 meters for the past three days,” Pagulayan added.

Meanwhile,Sen. Grace Poe described as unacceptable the plan of Maynilad to cut water supply starting July 12 for up to nine hours nightly, affecting almost 600,000 customers.

Poe, the chairperson of the Senate committee on public services, implored state regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to take urgent action on the planned water service interruption for Maynilad customers.

“Water interruptions are becoming more frequent; the time is getting longer and the number of people affected is increasing. This is unacceptable,” Poe said in Filipino.

Maynilad said its customers may experience up to nine hours of nightly water service interruptions starting July 12 due to the decreasing water level of Angat Dam.