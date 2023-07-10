^

House probe of tourism video blunder sought

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2023 | 12:00am
House probe of tourism video blunder sought
Image from the Department of Tourism Region V Office shows Mayon Volcano being promoted under the new Love the Philippines tourism campaign. Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, who had earlier criticized the tourism campaign launch for snubbing the Bicol region, has moved on and is willing to help the department find solutions and make improvements following a promotion video gaffe.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The three-member Makabayan bloc is seeking an inquiry into the Department of Tourism (DOT)’s recent blunder in its “Love the Philippines” campaign.

“While the DOT stressed that no public funds have been paid for the video, Congress should investigate the matter and if there are lapses in appropriate laws, rules and regulations,” the bloc said.

The resolution filed in the House of Representatives is signed by Reps. France Castro of ACT Teachers party-list, Arlene Brosas of Gabriela and Raoul Manuel of Kabataan.

The three progressive lawmakers want two House committees — committee on tourism and on good government and public accountability — to investigate the controversy, in which stock footage from foreign locations were used to promote Philippine tourism.

President Marcos said that Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco still has his trust and confidence.

Rep. Joey Salceda said Frasco remains “competent” enough as she quickly terminated the contract with advertising agency Doyle, Dane and Bernbach Philippines.

“Once the controversy passes, we will still need to fix our airports, our accommodations, our accessibility,” he added.

Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto said that the airport and infrastructure “can negate the tourism brand.”

“A slogan by itself is not a powerful lure that will prompt a traveler to pack up and go, unless it fully captures our many splendored attractions. It is only as effective as what it is marketing,” he added.

Meanwhile,Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno spotted Bali’s rice terraces in the DOT’s promotional video when he attended an event in Cambodia last month.

“I thought to myself ‘it looks like an Indonesian scenery,’” Sandiaga said in a report by The Jakarta Post.

Sandiaga considers the incident an “unintentional mistake.”

“I can understand the difficulties facing my [Philippine] counterpart... But I also need to underline that in developing and promoting tourism we must not restrict ourselves to [national] boundaries but promote ASEAN as a single destination,” he said. — Mark Ernest Villeza

