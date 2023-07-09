^

3 weather systems affecting Philippines - PAGASA

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
July 9, 2023 | 12:00am
3 weather systems affecting Philippines - PAGASA
The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao while the easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems may bring rains over parts of the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao while the easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

The ITCZ is bringing scattered rains over parts of Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Mindanao.

The ITCZ, easterlies and localized thunderstorms may bring isolated rainshowers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Still, PAGASA said hot and humid weather will persist in the next few days due to the monsoon break.

Temperatures will range between 26 to 34 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila.

The highest recorded temperature on July 6 reached 38.0 degrees Celsius in Isu, Echague in Isabela.

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
