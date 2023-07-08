^

Headlines

David given fresh term as CBCP head

Philstar.com
July 8, 2023 | 1:45pm
David given fresh term as CBCP head

MANILA, Philippines – Bishop Pablo David of the Diocese of Kalookan on Saturday was reelected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

David’s reelection came during the first day of the CBCP’s 126th plenary assembly at the Marzon Hotel in Kalibo, Aklan, per the CBCP’s official website.

It will be David’s second and last two-year term as head of the CBCP, which counts in its ranks 87 active bishops, three diocesan administrators, and 43 honorary members who are retired bishops.

In his first term as CBCP president, the 64-year-old David has rallied Catholics to “stand for truth” in an era he described as a “pandemic of lies”, especially with the proliferation of fake news on social media. 

The CBCP also announced the reelection of Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of the Diocese of Pasig as vice president of the episcopal conference.

