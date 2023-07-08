8 firms to demo new voting tech â€“ Comelec

8 firms to demo new voting tech – Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — To be able to determine the most appropriate technology to be used in the 2025 polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said eight companies are set to demonstrate their internet voting systems to the poll body next week.

The Comelec, in a social media post, announced that the eight service providers for internet voting will present their systems at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila on July 11.

“This will be a technology and capability demonstration, and is part of the Commission’s assessment and evaluation on the viability of using internet voting technology worldwide for overseas Filipino voters in the 2025 elections,” said Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco.

He added, “The output of this activity is the drafting of the terms of reference, which will be used for the competitive public bidding.”

According to the Comelec, those scheduled to demonstrate in the morning are Miru, Smartmatic, Dermalog and Indra.

Meanwhile, demonstrating their systems in the afternoon are E-Corp, Tambuli Labs, Voatz and Thales.

“The companies were invited by the poll body to participate in the demonstration activity. Per our market research, they are the leading internet voting providers worldwide,” Laudiangco said.

Last May, the Comelec approved the use of the internet mode of voting for the 2025 overseas voters.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the decision to tap this system is seen to help the country achieve a higher overseas voter turnout in the next midterm polls.