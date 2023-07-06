^

Philippines, US troops begin bilateral marine-aviation exercise

Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 6:53pm
Philippines, US troops begin bilateral marine-aviation exercise
The Marine Aviation Support Activity 2023 (MASA 2023) officially kicks off today in an opening ceremony held at the Philippine Navy Officers' Clubhouse, Naval Station Jose Francisco. It is held from July 6 to 21, 2023 in various areas in Luzon and Visayas.
Facebook / Philippine Marine Corps

MANILA, Philippines — Soldiers from the Philippines and the United States Marine Corps kicked off on Thursday their bilateral training on aviation-related capabilities to strengthen Philippine-US mutual defense.

The Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 2023 will train soldiers from the Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force and the United States Armed Forces in conducting aviation-supported operations. The training will last until July 21 and will be held in various areas in Luzon and Visayas.

MASA 2023 will involve the conduct of live fire drills, bilateral air assaults, airfield seizures, joint operations for arming and refueling, and other forms of aviation support activities.

The exercise "reflects the mutual trust, respect, and cooperation between our forces as we unite with the purpose to safeguard our nations and promote regional security,” said Philippine Navy Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., whose message was delivered by Naval Inspector General Jonas Lumawag during the opening ceremony.

“With 2,711 personnel and 43 air assets, the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps have displayed their resolute determination to ensure our forces are ready, capable, and prepared for any challenge that may arise.,” he added.

Philippine Marine Corps Commandant Arturo Rojas said the military exercise underscores the need for the Marines to “familiarize themselves with the complexities of joint operations, enabling seamless integration of our aviation assets to support ground forces.”

“Through joint and combined training like MASA, we refine our ability to maximize the advantages offered by our aircraft, enhancing our collective combat power and effectiveness,” Rojas said.

 — Cristina Chi

US MARINE CORPS
Philstar
