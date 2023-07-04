^

Increased seismic activity observed at Mayon anew

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 5:28pm
Increased seismic activity observed at Mayon anew
This handout photo made available by Arren Christian Ventura shows the Mount Mayon spewing white smoke as seen from Legazpi on June 8, 2023
Handout / Arren Christian Ventura / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday that it is closely monitoring the increased activity at Mayon Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 3. 

Phivolcs said in a notice that “continuous tremor-like series of weak volcanic earthquakes that steadied and increased in strength” has been recorded since Monday afternoon. 

This resulted in an “abrupt and sustained increase in the level of seismic energy release” starting Monday. 

State volcanologists added that the increased seismic activity coincided with a pronounced increase in sulfur dioxide emission on Monday. 

“This current phase of unrest is likely driven by magmatic gas activity within the edifice,” Phivolcs explained. 

Mayon has been under Alert Level 3—which indicates an increased tendency toward a “hazardous” eruption—since June 8. 

The volcano continued to spew ash and fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs).

Albay Governor Edcel Lagman is seeking assistance from the national government as its budget allocated to respond to the needs of residents is about to run out. 

“The quick response fund is about to be exhausted. That’s why I think we have to again look for other sources, perhaps coming from the national government in terms of cash aid,” Lagman said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel Tuesday. 

Nearly 38,000 people in Albay have been affected by Mayon’s unrest, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. 

The government has so far provided P132 million in assistance to affected residents.

