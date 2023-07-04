Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

MANILA, Philippines — A viral TikTok video incorrectly claimed that comedian Vice Ganda gave P3 million to facilitate the release of teen celebrity Awra Briguela, whose real name is McNeal Neri Briguela, from police custody. Briguela only posted bail of P6,000.

CLAIM: Vice Ganda spent P3 million to help facilitate Awra Briguela’s release from police custody.

RATING: This is false.

FACTS

What the video says

A video posted by TikTok user mimbisa1 on July 2 claimed that Vice Ganda helped facilitate Briguela’s release and spent P3 million for bail after the teen celebrity figured in a Makati bar brawl.

The 17-second clip also featured photos of Briguela with Vice Ganda.

What the video left out

According to a GMA News report on July 2, Briguela posted bail of P6,000 and was granted a release order by Executive Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos of the Makati Regional Trial Court.

This was confirmed by the Makati Police chief PCol. Edward Cutiyog in a CNN Philippines report on the same day.

Essential context

Briguela was arrested at a bar in Poblacion, Makati on June 29 following a scuffle, according to reports from the Inquirer and CNN Philippines citing the Southern Police District.

According to media interviews with Cutiyog aired by news organizations UNTV and One Balita Pilipinas, Briguela underwent an inquest proceeding for complaints related to physical injuries, alarm and scandal, disobedience to a person in authority, and direct assault.

According to Philippine jurisprudence, in situations involving bail, the amount required is usually determined by the court based on various factors, such as the severity of the offense and the defendant's flight risk.

In the Philippines, bail amounts can range from a few thousand pesos to millions of pesos, depending on the circumstances.

Why we fact-checked this

The TikTok video has garnered more than 400,000 likes, 2,400 comments and 600 shares.

