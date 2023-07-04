DICT: 60.4 percent SIM cards registered

Sim cards issued by different telcos in the Philippines as seen in this 2022 photo.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 60.4 percent of 168 million known subscribers have registered their SIM cards, according to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The DICT has tallied 101.4 million SIM card registrants, with three weeks left before the extended deadline expires.

There are 46 million registered with Globe Telecom, 47 million with Smart Communications and seven million with Dito Telecommunity.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy earlier said they set a minimum target of 70 percent SIM card registrations by July 25.