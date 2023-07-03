UP officials now probing sexual assault on campus, deploys more roving security at night

This undated photo shows the renowned Oblation statue at the University of the Philippines' campus in Diliman, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Diliman is investigating the sexual assault of a female student on campus late Saturday night, an incident that also prompted its officials to deploy more roving security personnel at night.

Based on initial reports, the victim was sexually assaulted and “attacked with a bladed weapon” along Ylanan Street near the far end of the UP Baseball Field, UP Diliman Chancellor Carlo Vistan told Philstar.com in a phone call.

University officials have also been coordinating with the police to identify and locate the suspect who is still at large, Vistan added.

“The investigation is still ongoing. There were initial attempts to possibly pursue the assailant right after, but it was not successful,” Vistan said.

A statement from Vistan's office posted on Sunday said that the incident was reported to the UP Police around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a separate statement from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the female student is currently under medical care following the incident.

Vistan said that the student may also be able to help identify the suspect.

Security review

Vistan told Philstar.com that UP Diliman's immediate response following the report was to increase the frequency of its roving patrols and assign more security personnel to the area where the assault took place.

The university has also cautioned the public to be vigilant and to report "anything suspicious" to the UP police.

UP officials are also "conscious" of the areas on campus that remain without streetlights or where streetlights are in need of repair, Vistan said.

CHED Chairperson Popoy De Vera said the attack on the student should be a “wake-up call” for UP to review its own security policies to prevent future incidents.

“This despicable criminal act is a wake-up call for the University of the Philippines to review and rationalize its security and safety policies, including its operational engagement with the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies in order to make the UP Community safe and secure,” De Vera added.