PUP is still top source of hireable graduates — survey

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 3:16pm
PUP
Mabini Campus of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Manila.
CC BY / Team Deremoe

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4 p.m.) —  The Polytechnic University of the Philippines is still the top source of hireable employees among colleges and universities, while the University of the Philippines remains the most sought-after school among hirers, a new survey by an online job portal has found.

According to a new study by JobStreet, PUP was able to retain its top position as the school “where most employers source their candidates” at 23%. This was followed by UP (9%) and De La Salle University (7%).

Meanwhile, UP is the leading educational institution that companies “desire to join their team,” according to JobStreet. This was followed by the Polytechnic University and De La Salle University.

In an email, representatives of JobStreet told Philstar.com that the study is based on a quantitative survey with a 4% margin of error and 95% confidence level.

The online job portal said that it defined "hireability" of schools based on the "candidates that companies actually hire and where they get their current pool of employees."

On the other hand, it defined "desirability" as a "wish list for companies in terms of what schools they look forward to in terms of job applications for their vacant positions."

The survey involved more than 700 companies across 42 industries and was conducted in May.

According to JobStreet, PUP is still the top source of talent due to “employers’ perception of PUP graduates as effective team players in the workplace.”

Meanwhile, UP and DLSU benefited from their respective academic reputations and the "alignment of their institutions to the industries of hirers."

The JobStreet survey also found that the companies that mostly recruit PUP and UP graduates belong to the industries of information technology, human resources, and business process Outsourcing.

On the other hand, DLSU graduates are frequently sought after in the healthcare, information technology and property or real estate sectors. 

Graduates of Mapua Institute of Technology, which ranked fifth in JobStreets’ ranking of hireable schools, are most likely to be hired in the construction, information technology and telecommunications industries.

Here is JobStreet’s complete ranking of the top schools for hiring and their performance across different industries.

Jobstreet has also published a ranking of the top schools that employers desire to recruit into their teams.

In making hiring decisions, employers prioritize factors such as the schools’ alignment with their industry, its reputation and the applicant’s hard work, JobStreet stated.

Employers also consider other factors such as the candidate’s self-esteem, location, and alumni status, JobStreet added.

In 2016, JobStreet found that 45% of the 551 employers they surveyed preferred to hire PUP graduates because of their perceived "hard-working" character and willingness to be trained, according to an ABS-CBN News report.

POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
