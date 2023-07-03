LIVE: Senate hearing on mother tongue as language of instruction

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Basic Education is holding a hearing on the implementation of the use of the mother tongue — the first language learned at home — in teaching.

The House of Representatives in February approved a bill to suspend the use of mother tongue as a language of instruction to give the Department of Education time to develop enough materials in these languages.

That bill, House Bill No. 6717, is among the bases for the hearings at the Senate.

Sen. Win Gatchalian, panel chair, also filed a resolution for hearings on the use of the mother tongue as language of instruction.

