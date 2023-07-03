^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate hearing on mother tongue as language of instruction

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 10:34am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Basic Education is holding a hearing on the implementation of the use of the mother tongue — the first language learned at home — in teaching.

The House of Representatives in February approved a bill to suspend the use of mother tongue as a language of instruction to give the Department of Education time to develop enough materials in these languages.

That bill, House Bill No. 6717, is among the bases for the hearings at the Senate.

Sen. Win Gatchalian, panel chair, also filed a resolution for hearings on the use of the mother tongue as language of instruction.

Watch the Senate hearing on flight woes from 10 a.m. on July 3, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

MOTHER TONGUE

MOTHER TONGUE-BASED MULTILINGUAL EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 PCG ships &lsquo;pursued&rsquo; by Chinese Coast Guard

2 PCG ships ‘pursued’ by Chinese Coast Guard

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
China Coast Guard vessels and militia engaged and “pursued” two Philippine ships in a resupply mission on June...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill exempting noodles, LPG from price hikes filed

House bill exempting noodles, LPG from price hikes filed

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Two members of the House of Representatives have filed a bill meant to amend a 31-year-old law that they say unnecessarily...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo slams &lsquo;anti-poor&rsquo; tax

Tulfo slams ‘anti-poor’ tax

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo slammed what he described as the Bureau of Internal Revenue “anti-poor” plan to impose taxes...
Headlines
fbtw
403-year-old Makati church declared &lsquo;important cultural property&rsquo;

403-year-old Makati church declared ‘important cultural property’

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has declared the 403-year-old Saints Peter and Paul Church in Makati City as...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Oil firms are expected to roll back pump prices next week, while retailers are also seen reducing prices of cooking gas this...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOT probes &lsquo;stock footage&rsquo; in tourism video

DOT probes ‘stock footage’ in tourism video

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The video ad urges viewers to “love the Philippines” – and features rice terraces, though not in Ifugao...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA flagged over 33 flood control projects

MMDA flagged over 33 flood control projects

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) over the delayed implementation...
Headlines
fbtw
Canada law makes Google, Meta block local news access

Canada law makes Google, Meta block local news access

13 hours ago
Google on Thursday became the latest Silicon Valley giant to block Canadian users from seeing local news on its platform after...
Headlines
fbtw
Angat Dam nears critical level

Angat Dam nears critical level

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam is nearing critical level, dropping further to 182.24 meters or 0.21 meters less compared to...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT wants &lsquo;living wage&rsquo; for workers

ACT wants ‘living wage’ for workers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has urged President Marcos to order a salary increase, both for public and private workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with