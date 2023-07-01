^

Headlines

DSWD program reaches out to homeless

Shiela Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
July 1, 2023 | 10:45am
DSWD program reaches out to homeless
A homeless man sleeps on his push cart along the sidewalk in downtown Cebu City.
ROMEO D. MARANTAL

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has a new program that will reach out to individuals living in the streets.

“Oplan Pag-Abot: Reaching out, Rebuilding lives” targets people living on the street and facing hardships to bring them “hope and a new lease on life.”

The program is one of the latest initiatives of the agency to “reach out to children and families, including indigenous peoples, staying or living on the streets,” according to Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Under the program, the DSWD will provide these people with the “necessary interventions” such as livelihood opportunities and shelter assistance to “help them live a safer, sustainable and productive life.”

The family of Alvin Ando Baguio is one those who have been reached by the Pag-Abot project and they are currently being provided with various interventions.

Baguio, 48, left his hometown Ordova, Cebu in search of better opportunities in Metro Manila. He found a job but his income failed to sustain a house that he and his family were renting.

In 2019, the family was left with no choice but to build a makeshift house on a vacant lot along Seaside Diokno in Macapagal Avenue.

The family crossed paths with Pag-Abot social workers who helped them avail of the Balik Probinsiya Bagong Pag-asa program, a component of the project.

Because of this, the family was able to return to their hometown in Cebu.

DSWD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Muntinlupa court archives murder case vs Bantag, Zulueta

Muntinlupa court archives murder case vs Bantag, Zulueta

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Arresting former Bureau of Corrections director Gerald Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, remains a priority for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Oil firms are expected to roll back pump prices next week, while retailers are also seen reducing prices of cooking gas this...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP reshuffle up to Marcos &ndash; Abalos

PNP reshuffle up to Marcos – Abalos

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos has stopped the planned reshuffle of top officials of the Philippine National Police, noting...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines welcomes 2.67 million foreign tourists &ndash; DOT

Philippines welcomes 2.67 million foreign tourists – DOT

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has welcomed 2.67 million tourists from overseas as of Thursday, which is more than half of the targeted number...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyes 2025 rollout of revised K-10 curriculum

DepEd eyes 2025 rollout of revised K-10 curriculum

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Significant changes in the basic education curriculum may be implemented starting 2025, an official of the Department of Education revealed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCCI to government: Extend pandemic tax cuts for businesses

PCCI to government: Extend pandemic tax cuts for businesses

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is appealing for an extension of tax cuts implemented under the Corporate...
Headlines
fbtw
Economists see wage hikes stoking inflation

Economists see wage hikes stoking inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 hours ago
Economists believe that the recently approved wage hike in the National Capital Region (NCR) that takes effect this month,...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR expands medicine list for VAT exemption

BIR expands medicine list for VAT exemption

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued an updated list of value added tax (VAT)-exempt medicines for various diseases such...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos to protect LGBT community from discrimination

President Marcos to protect LGBT community from discrimination

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has renewed his support for the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community and vowed to protect them against discrimin...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with