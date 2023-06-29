PAGASA: 3 to 4 cyclones seen to enter PAR in July

MANILA, Philippines — At least three tropical cyclones may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in July, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

“Three to four cyclones may enter PAR in July. They may make landfalls in mainland Luzon and Eastern Visayas,” PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

The potential cyclones may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

An average of 20 cyclones enter or develop within PAR every year.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change. The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of the climate crisis.

The southwest monsoon will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to residents of Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Pangasinan on Thursday, according to Estareja.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms. — Gaea Katreena Cabico