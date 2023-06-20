^

A soldier has come home: Biazon laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 4:24pm
A soldier has come home: Biazon laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani
Former and present senators deliver eulogies at the Senate Session Hall during the necrological service for the late former senator and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Rodolfo Biazon on June 19, 2023.
Mong Pintolo / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The late former senator and soldier Rodolfo Biazon was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday. 

“Rodolfo G. Biazon, the Marine, has gone home,” his son Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

Full military funeral honors were also granted to Biazon, who served as chief-of-staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine Marine Corps Commandant.

The Philippine Marine Corps also paid their last respects to Biazon on Monday. Biazon is remembered as the first member of the Philippine Marine Corps to become chief of the AFP.

RELATED: Biazon gets final salute as soldier & statesman who answered call of duty

Current and former senators paid their last respects to Biazon in a necrological service held on Monday, June 19.

Biazon died on June 12 – Independence Day – at the age of 88 after a bout with pneumonia. After being diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2022, Biazon also caught pneumonia twice.

Biazon also served in the Senate from 1992 to 1995, with another term from 1998 until 2010. He last served as Muntilupa representative from 2010 to 2016. —Cristina Chi

