Hontiveros: Philippines should elevate WPS issues to UN General Assembly

Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 5:19pm
Hontiveros: Philippines should elevate WPS issues to UN General Assembly
China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5205 directed a military-grade laser light at BRP Malapascua, which was on a rotation and resupply mission to assist the Philippine Navy posted in Ayungin Shoal on February 6, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros has called on the Philippine government to sponsor a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly urging China to desist from its harassment of Filipino fisherfolk and military personnel.

Filed by Hontiveros on Monday, Senate Resolution 659 compels the Philippine government through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to elevate to the UN the 2016 Hague Ruling that invalidated China’s claims over parts of the South China Sea.

If adopted, the Senate resolution will push the Philippines to campaign for support in the international community in urging China to comply with the 2016 arbitral award and stop its harassment of Filipino fisherfolk.

The UNGA resolutions are not binding. However, these are still formal expressions of opinions that are voted upon by member countries and are seen to carry "significant political weight" and express the "will and consensus of the international community,” the resolution read.

Retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio first floated this proposal in May when he said that China's refusal to respect the arbitral award that denied its claims on most of the South China Sea should be brought up to the UNGA.

Carpio said that the UNGA represents the "world's opinion" and a resolution voted upon by the body would be sufficient as a tool to exert "international pressure" on Beijing.

A UNGA resolution in favor of the Philippines in its territorial dispute with China would also "shape international norms, influence national policies and provide guidance for the work of other UN organs, specialized agencies and regional organizations," the resolution stated.

Akbayan Party has expressed its support for the resolution, citing evidence of continued aggression towards Filipinos in their own waters as documented by the DFA, Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“A policy of appeasement is a doorway to disaster. The previous administration tried to kowtow to China. And this spelled nothing but misery for our fellow Filipinos who earn their living by fishing in the waters that rightfully belong to us. The time has come to bring the weight of the international community to bear and take China to task," said Rafaela David, Akbayan president.

Some senators previously floated a proposal for joint patrols with other countries in the West Philippine Sea to parry off harassment from Chinese vessels. —Cristina Chi

RISA HONTIVEROS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
