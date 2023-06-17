^

DFA: No deal yet on Afghan refugees

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
June 17, 2023 | 9:45am
DFA: No deal yet on Afghan refugees
“The DFA confirms that the Philippines is in discussions with the United States regarding Afghan nationals in the last stages of their US Special Immigration Visa (SIV) application,” DFA spokesperson Maria Teresita Daza told reporters yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed ongoing discussions with the United States on the latter’s request for the Philippines to temporarily take in refugees from Afghanistan, but stressed that no deal has been struck.

“The DFA confirms that the Philippines is in discussions with the United States regarding Afghan nationals in the last stages of their US Special Immigration Visa (SIV) application,” DFA spokesperson Maria Teresita Daza told reporters yesterday.

She explained that while the proposed arrangement is humanitarian in nature, it would not involve permanent admission or hosting of Afghan refugees.

“The Philippines has not entered or finalized any agreement with the United States on the matter. Consultations with relevant Philippine Government agencies are ongoing,” Daza said. The US request was relayed to Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez. Many of the Afghan refugees, numbering around 50,000, were working for the US government before the Taliban takeover in 2021.

