Bivalent vaccines rolled out next week

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has called on eligible health care workers and senior citizens to update their vaccination status against COVID-19 as the country gets set to launch the bivalent jabs on Wednesday in Quezon City.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa yesterday urged members of the A1 (health care workers) and A2 (senior citizens) population to receive their bivalent vaccines as soon as possible.“People should not be complacent, especially the senior citizens, who are high-risk individuals, and persons taking care of those with COVID-19,” Herbosa said in a statement.

“I am encouraging all eligible to get boosted in the vaccination sites nearest to you. Vaccines are proven to be safe, effective and free,” he added.Herbosa said they must still avail themselves of the bivalent vaccines even if COVID-19 cases in the country are already on a downward trend. “We encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as the threat of infection continues,” the DOH chief stressed.The formal ceremony to launch the bivalent COVID-19 vaccination will be on June 21 at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City, with President Marcos in attendance.

The country received the more than 390,000 donated vaccines from the Lithuanian government last June 3. The DOH said the bivalent vaccines shall be used as third booster shots of HCWs and senior citizens after at least four to six months from their second booster shots.