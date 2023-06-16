^

Rollout of bivalent COVID-19 jabs set on June 21

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 4:31pm
Rollout of bivalent COVID-19 jabs set on June 21
A health worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Friday it will start offering bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers and senior citizens next week. 

The DOH urged eligible Filipinos to get inoculated ahead of the launch of the bivalent vaccine campaign on June 21. A bivalent vaccine targets both the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 and Omicron subvariants.

Those eligible for the initial rollout of bivalent jabs include health workers and senior citizens who received their second booster shots at least four to six months ago. 

“People should not be complacent, especially the senior citizens who are high-risk individuals and persons taking care of those with COVID-19. Vaccines are proven to be safe, effective and free,” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

Over 390,000 bivalent vaccine doses donated by Lithuania arrived in the Philippines early this month. The jabs will expire in November. 

More than 79.1 million individuals were fully immunized against COVID-19, latest data from the DOH showed. However, only 24.1 million people received boosters.

 

