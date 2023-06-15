PNP: Ambush on Maguindanao del Sur cops 'will not go unsolved'

MANILA, Philippines — Two police officers were killed and four other cops were injured after unidentified assailants ambushed them in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur while they were returning from patrol last Wednesday, police said.

Police B.Gen. Allan Nobleza, Bangsamoro police director, said Patrolmen Saipoden Shiek Macacuna and Bryan Polayagan died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

Macacuna, Polayagan and their companions were returning to Camp Akilan Ampatuan in Shariff Aguak from a patrol when gunmen were said to have opened fire with M16 rifles.

Patrolmen Arjie Val Loie Pabinguit and Abdulgafor Alib, Police SSgt. Benjie Delos Reyes and Police CMSgt. Rey Vincent Gertos were hurt in the incident and are now being treated at a hospital.

The Philippine National Police condemned Thursday the fatal ambush, which it called an “inhumane” and “criminal” act.

The PNP said their local units are investigating the ambush to identify the suspects behind it. It added that it is extending assistance to the families of Macacuna and Polayagan.

“The case will not go unsolved,” the PNP assured the public. “Punishment is certain for those responsible for this heinous crime.”

Shariff Aguak is close to the hinterlands where allies of the ISIS-inspired militants Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Dawlah Islamiyah are present. — Xave Gregorio with a report from John Unson in Cotabato City