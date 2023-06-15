^

Philippine Space Agency seeks scholars for space-related degrees

Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 4:56pm
Philippine Space Agency seeks scholars for space-related degrees
This photo shows the view from the International Space Station.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency has opened applications for its scholarship program for Filipino students aspiring to take up space-related research or master’s and doctoral degrees here or abroad.

PhilSA announced on Thursday the launch of the PhilSA Advanced Degrees for Accelerating Strategic Space R&D and Applications (PhilSA AD ASTRA) Scholarship program, which will cover tuition and other expenses for students interested in studying Space Science, Technology and Applications (SSTA) in local or international higher educational institutions.

According to its website, the PhilSA AD ASTRA program offers full, partial/lateral, and sandwich program scholarships to “outstanding” students who wish to pursue advanced degrees in disciplines related to SSTA.

The space agency said that the scholarship program will support students taking up the following fields: 

  • System Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Aerospace Engineering
  • Digital and Analogue Electronics
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • RF Electronics
  • Software Engineering
  • Orbit, Dynamics Mission and Synthesis
  • Data Analytics
  • Atmospheric Science
  • Hydrological Science
  • Climate Change and Variability
  • Ocean Science
  • Geological Science
  • Earth Science Applications
  • Earth System Modelling
  • Biology and Biogeochemistry of Ecosystems
  • Geospatial Science and Technologies
  • Fundamental Physics
  • Nanoscience
  • Astronomy and Astrophysics
  • Space Physics
  • Planetary Science
  • Terrestrial and Planetary Environmental Science and Engineering
  • Nanotechnology
  • Space Education
  • Space Industry
  • Space Law
  • Space Policy
  • Space Diplomacy. 

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria, according to PhiLSA’s website:

  • Must not be more than 45 years old at the time of application for masters and doctorate scholarships and not more than 50 years old for stand-alone sandwich programs. 
  • Must be a Filipino citizen.  
  • Must be in good health.  
  • Must be of good moral character as attested by two character references.  
  • Must have a relevant bachelor’s or master’s degree.   
  • Must have no pending administrative/criminal case.  
  • Must have no pending service obligation from any previous scholarship programs unless there is a clearance or consent from the previous granting institution allowing the postponement of return service obligation and indicating that monitoring of the previous service obligation will not be transferred to PhilSA.  
  • Must have a research/thesis/dissertation plan in line with the Key Development Areas of PhilSA.  
  • Must have passed the admission requirements of any CHED-recognized Higher Educational Institution (HEI) (for local scholarship applicants).  
  • Must have passed the internal scholarship process of his/her Department/Agency (for government employees).  
  • Must have been accepted to their host institution. 

A comprehensive breakdown of the submission requirements and benefits offered to Master's and Doctorate students who receive scholarships is available at the PhilSA website.

Applicants of the program can start submitting their requirements on Thursday.

Applications for the local scholarship programs will only be accepted until July 15 (for first semester or September 2023 enrollees) or Oct. 15 (for second semester or January to February 2024 enrollees). 

Meanwhile, those applying for foreign scholarships and stand-alone sandwich programs have until Aug. 31, 2023 to submit their requirements. — Cristina Chi

