Danger zone around Mayon expanded to 7 km

June 12, 2023 | 5:23pm
Danger zone around Mayon expanded to 7 km
The mandatory evacuation of residents from Barangay Maninila, for temporary relocation at Mauraro High School and Guinobatan Community College, Barangay Mauraro, Guinobatan, Albay, June 9, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Albay has expanded the danger zone surrounding the Mayon volcano to a radius of seven kilometers as it prepares to evacuate residents following increased activity from the volcano.

In an advisory signed by Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman, residents inside the seven-kilometer extended danger zone have been placed under "preparedness status" — which means evacuation will be "executed anytime," with affected individuals being advised to bring with them necessities to the evacuation center.

Around 10,578 people living within the six-kilometer PDZ were evacuated starting last Friday morning. 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that Mayon had an “effusive eruption” late Sunday night, wherein lava flow is seen gently spilling out from the volcano crater. 

Mayon has been on Alert 3 since June 8, indicating a high level of unrest and an increased possibility of a hazardous eruption within weeks or days.

The provincial government's expansion of the danger zone is meant to help avoid casualties and ensure public safety as Mayon continues to show volcanic activity and rockfall events, according to the advisory.

At least 40,000 residents may have to evacuate from the seven-kilometer expanded danger zone if Phivolcs declares Alert Level 4 over Mayon, based on estimates from Eugene Escober, officer-in-charge of Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) during a press briefing on Monday.

Alert Level 4 means that hazardous eruption is "imminent" and possible within days.

While Phivolcs OIC Director Teresito Bacolcol said that they have not decided to raise Mayon’s alert status to Level 4, state volcanologists have not ruled out the possibility and will be continuously monitoring its volcanic activity daily. 

At least 14,000 residents in the area have vacated their homes, with more than 13,000 taking shelter in evacuation centers, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Nearly 600 are staying with their friends or relatives.  – Cristina Chi

