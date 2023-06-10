^

'Chedeng' keeps strength as it moves slowly northward over Philippine Sea

Philstar.com
June 10, 2023 | 3:15pm
'Chedeng' keeps strength as it moves slowly northward over Philippine Sea
Satellite image of Typhoon Chedeng
https: / / earth.nullschool.net /

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Chedeng continues to maintain its strength as it slowly moves northward over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Saturday.

In a bulletin issued at 11 a.m. Saturday, PAGASA said Chedeng was last located 880 kilometers east of northern Luzon or 840 km east of extreme northern Luzon.

  • Maximum sustained winds: 150 kilometers per hour near the center
  • Gustiness: up to 185 kilometers per hour
  • Direction: northward 
  • Movement: slow

While Chedeng poses no direct threat of heavy rainfall to the country in the next three days, the southwest monsoon is expected to be enhanced by the typhoon, bringing occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the coming days.

PAGASA said that the hoisting of wind signals in anticipation of tropical cyclone severe winds is unlikely at this time. However, the southwest monsoon's enhancement may bring gusty conditions to the following areas, particularly in coastal and upland/mountainous localities exposed to winds:

  • Saturday: Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zambales, Bataan, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands.
  • Sunday: Ilocos Region, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, and Northern Samar.
  • Monday: Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Antique, and Aklan.

Coastal waters are also expected to be affected by Chedeng, with moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 3.5 meters) predicted over the seaboards of extreme northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of mainland northern Luzon within the next 24 hours.

PAGASA advised mariners of small seacrafts to take precautionary measures before venturing out to sea. It is strongly recommended that inexperienced or ill-equipped vessels avoid navigating in these conditions.

Chedeng is projected to remain far from the Philippine landmass. It is expected to move northward or north-northeastward on Saturday, continuing in that direction until Sunday morning. Afterward, it will turn generally northeastward for the remainder of Sunday.

The typhoon will then accelerate northeastward towards the sea southeast of Japan and east of the Ryukyu Islands. There is a possibility that it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

PAGASA forecasts Chedeng to maintain its strength over the next 12 hours before entering a weakening trend on Sunday. However, it is expected to remain a typhoon throughout the forecast period.

Forecast position

  • Saturday, 8:00 p.m. - 870 km east of extreme northern Luzon
  • Sunday, 8:00 a.m. - 1,010 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon
  • Sunday, 8:00 p.m. - 1,240 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon
  • Monday, 8:00 a.m. - 1,535 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • Monday, 8:00 p.m. - 1,902 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)

CHEDENG

TYPHOON
Philstar
