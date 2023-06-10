‘400,000 4Ps beneficiaries may also qualify for food stamps’

MANILA, Philippines — Some 400,000 family-beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) may also qualify for the food stamp program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“That’s actually the most crucial part in coming up with any program of the government. We have to make sure that we are only serving the most deserving sector,” noted Punay, who also chairs the Technical Working Group of the Marcos administration’s Walang Gutom 2027 program.

He clarified that the list of beneficiaries of the food stamp would be different from that of 4Ps as the two programs have different goals – the former to “end involuntary hunger” and the latter, to promote education.

Currently, the DSWD is cross-matching the list of 4Ps beneficiaries and the list of one million target recipients of the food stamp.

Punay added that so far, they have found 400,000 families in the food stamp list that are already enrolled in 4Ps.

“The list is overlapping with that of 4Ps. We saw 400,000 target beneficiaries for food stamp who are already in the 4Ps. We are validating this,” he pointed out.

The 400,000 are part of the 4.4 million beneficiaries of 4Ps who are in the level of “food poor.”