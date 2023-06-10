^

Headlines

‘400,000 4Ps beneficiaries may also qualify for food stamps’

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
June 10, 2023 | 12:00am
â400,000 4Ps beneficiaries may also qualify for food stampsâ
In an interview with One News’ “The Chiefs” Thursday night, DSWD Undersecretary for innovation Eduardo Punay said they are working with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to identify one million target beneficiaries of the food stamp program.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — Some 400,000 family-beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) may also qualify for the food stamp program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In an interview with One News’ “The Chiefs” Thursday night, DSWD Undersecretary for innovation Eduardo Punay said they are working with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to identify one million target beneficiaries of the food stamp program.

“That’s actually the most crucial part in coming up with any program of the government. We have to make sure that we are only serving the most deserving sector,” noted Punay, who also chairs the Technical Working Group of the Marcos administration’s Walang Gutom 2027 program.

He clarified that the list of beneficiaries of the food stamp would be different from that of 4Ps as the two programs have different goals – the former to “end involuntary hunger” and the latter, to promote education.

Currently, the DSWD is cross-matching the list of 4Ps beneficiaries and the list of one million target recipients of the food stamp.

Punay added that so far, they have found 400,000 families in the food stamp list that are already enrolled in 4Ps.

“The list is overlapping with that of 4Ps. We saw 400,000 target beneficiaries for food stamp who are already in the 4Ps. We are validating this,” he pointed out.

The 400,000 are part of the 4.4 million beneficiaries of 4Ps who are in the level of “food poor.”

DSWD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

2 days ago
On National Migrant Workers’ Day, the Department of Migrant Workers forged several partnerships – from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
The Philippines will enhance ties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers, President Marcos vowed yesterday as he...
Headlines
fbtw
New bill, same problem: Lawmakers bat for more prison facilities to solve jail congestion

New bill, same problem: Lawmakers bat for more prison facilities to solve jail congestion

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
According to the United Nations' Office of Drugs and Crime's handbook on strategies to reduce overcrowding in prisons, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272841
            [Title] => Thousands evacuated; Mayon eruption looms
            [Summary] => Albay officials have started evacuating thousands of residents after a state of calamity was declared in the province yesterday due to unrest in Mayon Volcano, which the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology described as a “quiet” eruption.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805062
            [AuthorName] => Cet Dematera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/1_2023-06-09_23-13-0147_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272840
            [Title] => Philippine unemployment rate eases to 4.5 percent in April
            [Summary] => Unemployment in the country continued to decline in April while job quality improved, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1473425
            [AuthorName] => Louella Desiderio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/2_2023-06-09_23-09-02145_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272831
            [Title] => Chedeng maintains strength, to enhance monsoon
            [Summary] => Typhoon Chedeng continues to maintain its strength and is seen to enhance the southwest monsoon that may bring rains over parts of the country.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/3_2023-06-10_00-35-13869_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272827
            [Title] => Meralco rates up this June; Gas prices seen higher
            [Summary] => Customers of the Manila Electric Co. will see an increase in their electricity bills this month, following the completion of a distribution-related refund.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805259
            [AuthorName] => Richmond Mercurio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/4_2023-06-09_22-59-27533_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272822
            [Title] => China rocket debris found in Bataan
            [Summary] => Suspected debris from a Chinese spacecraft was retrieved in the waters off Morong town in Bataan, the Philippine Coast Guard reported.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804518
            [AuthorName] => Ghio Ong
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/5_2023-06-10_00-32-25187_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Thousands evacuated; Mayon eruption looms

Thousands evacuated; Mayon eruption looms

By Cet Dematera | 47 minutes ago
Albay officials have started evacuating thousands of residents after a state of calamity was declared in the province yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine unemployment rate eases to 4.5 percent in April

Philippine unemployment rate eases to 4.5 percent in April

By Louella Desiderio | 47 minutes ago
Unemployment in the country continued to decline in April while job quality improved, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Chedeng maintains strength, to enhance monsoon

Chedeng maintains strength, to enhance monsoon

By Romina Cabrera | 47 minutes ago
Typhoon Chedeng continues to maintain its strength and is seen to enhance the southwest monsoon that may bring rains over...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates up this June; Gas prices seen higher

Meralco rates up this June; Gas prices seen higher

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
Customers of the Manila Electric Co. will see an increase in their electricity bills this month, following the completion...
Headlines
fbtw
China rocket debris found in Bataan

China rocket debris found in Bataan

By Ghio Ong | 47 minutes ago
Suspected debris from a Chinese spacecraft was retrieved in the waters off Morong town in Bataan, the Philippine Coast Guard...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with