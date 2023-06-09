5 BARMM governors launch caucus

Photo shows (from left) Maluso, Basilan Mayor Hanie Bud as representative of Gov. Jim Hataman together with Governors Abdusakur Mahail Tan of Sulu, Mariam Mangudadatu of Maguindanao del Sur, Manintal Alonto Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur and Yshmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi during the launch.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Five of six provincial governors in the Bangsamoro region have agreed to cooperate for peace and sustainable development by forming a “Governors’ Caucus.”

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-Governors’ Caucus, or BGC, was launched in Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday.

“The BGC is a platform where stakeholders can ventilate issues, talk about community concerns and governance. It is a platform for promotion of peace and sustainable development in the towns and cities in BARMM, in support of the Mindanao peace process,” said Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

The newly formed BGC, in its initial statement, appealed for the creation of a BARMM council of leaders that can help foster sectoral group representation in regional governance.

“The BGC is supportive of the peace process and the BARMM. Thru the BGC, the provincial governors can build strong linkages among the local sectors, the LGUs, the autonomous regional government, and the national government,” Adiong added.

The BARMM was established in 2019, a result of 22 years of peace talks between the national government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

It replaced the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which had less administrative and political powers and had limited fiscal capability to sustain extensive peace and sustainable development initiatives.

The provincial governors of Maguindanao del Sur, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Basilan have appointed Adiong as spokesperson for the BGC.

Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulrauf Macacua was absent at the launching of the BGC, according to reporters who covered the event.