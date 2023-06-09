^

Headlines

‘China should comply with international law’

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2023 | 12:00am
âChina should comply with international lawâ
Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. holds his first press briefing as the newly appointed secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on June 07, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — China should earn the trust of Filipinos by complying with international law, including the arbitral ruling that voided its expansive claims in the South China Sea, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. said yesterday.

Speaking to journalists at Malacañang, Teodoro noted that the Philippines’ rights and territory are defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which “cannot be frittered away or bargained away by passages of administration or passage of time.”

“As a stronger country, it (China) has the bigger obligation to be magnanimous and show trust, and to earn the trust of the Filipino people by conforming its activities to recognized norms of international law, which in our case is UNCLOS,” Teodoro said.

The defense chief said it is important to take into consideration the specifics of the arbitral court ruling on the South China Sea row and the process by which it was done.

“It was done by an independent arbitral tribunal of expert in international law, where, had China participated, would have had a chance to demonstrate its legal position in a fair and impartial proceeding,” Teodoro said.

China claims historic rights over more than 90 percent of the South China Sea but this is being disputed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan. In 2016, a Hague-based arbitral tribunal ruled that China’s wide-reaching claim has no legal basis but Beijing refused to recognize the ruling, calling it “illegal” and “a mere piece of paper.” The ruling stemmed from a complaint filed by the Philippines in 2013.

Teodoro maintained that the Philippines should build a credible deterrence, saying it cannot be forced to bargain away its territory.

“Strengthening our capability to defend ourselves is our internal issue. Whoever will be our partner, it is none of the business of other people. The President has repeatedly said it would be for purely defensive purposes and deterrent purposes,” the defense chief said.

Neither pro-China nor pro-US

In an interview hours after officially assuming the top post at the Department of National Defense on Wednesday, Teodoro said the Philippines should not be boxed up as either pro-China or pro-United States, because the country’s foreign policy is not based on that premise.

“We are not puppets of anyone, and I wouldn’t fall into the trap of siding with one camp or the other,” Teodoro said when interviewed by “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News channel.

He emphasized that his role “is to articulate our policy clearly and also to avoid any misinterpretation of our international engagements with our treaty partners.”

“And that role, I reiterate, is to help create as a value proposition [that] the Philippines has a strong parity partner in defending itself, because I mean the Philippines is important not only to the United States but also to China. It is important to other countries, too,” Teodoro stressed.

Addressing insinuations that the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) will be used to meddle in the issue between China and Taiwan, the new defense chief said such “false tale” should not be allowed to project that the country is taking sides.

Teodoro said the Philippines is cognizant of the fact that this agreement with the US is laden with significant admonitions; still, it should unequivocally prioritize the country’s interests above all else. – Michael Punongbayan, Delon Porcalla

CHINA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months

Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The memorandum ordered the court to decide on the case “within the period provided under OCA Circular No. 83-2023, specifically...
Headlines
fbtw
Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
Headlines
fbtw
New health chief Herbosa vows to to pay nurses 'correctly' to make them stay

New health chief Herbosa vows to to pay nurses 'correctly' to make them stay

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
To encourage them to serve the country, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the government “needs to pay them co...
Headlines
fbtw
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272535
            [Title] => Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run
            [Summary] => It was Sen. Imee Marcos and not Speaker Martin Romualdez who persuaded her to run for the second highest office, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Wednesday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804868
            [AuthorName] => Delon Porcalla
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/sara_2023-06-08_23-13-25580_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272531
            [Title] => Chedeng intensifies into typhoon
            [Summary] => Tropical cyclone Chedeng intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon, but it is still not seen to directly bring heavy rainfall although it may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/pagasa_2023-06-08_23-09-40859_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272528
            [Title] => Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers
            [Summary] => Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has expressed optimism the government would be able to prevent a mass retirement of soldiers over the proposed reforms in their pension system, saying non-monetary benefits would entice them to remain in the service.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805309
            [AuthorName] => Alexis Romero
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/soldier_2023-06-08_23-07-07869_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272522
            [Title] => Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption
            [Summary] => The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 3 at Mayon Volcano as it undergoes a localized magmatic eruption.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805062
            [AuthorName] => Cet Dematera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/4mayon_2023-06-08_23-03-48817_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272520
            [Title] => Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China
            [Summary] => Contrary to the views of some people, the Philippines is not shifting away from China, President Marcos said yesterday, as he stressed the need for a “good communication” and “constant dialogue” between the two countries despite their differences.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805309
            [AuthorName] => Alexis Romero
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/marcos_2023-06-08_23-00-37608_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run

Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
It was Sen. Imee Marcos and not Speaker Martin Romualdez who persuaded her to run for the second highest office, Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Chedeng intensifies into typhoon

Chedeng intensifies into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon, but it is still not seen to directly bring heavy...
Headlines
fbtw
Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers

Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has expressed optimism the government would be able to prevent a mass retirement of...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption

Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption

By Cet Dematera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 3 at Mayon Volcano as it undergoes a localized...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China

Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Contrary to the views of some people, the Philippines is not shifting away from China, President Marcos said yesterday, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with