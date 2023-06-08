^

Headlines

Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2023 | 12:00am
Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns
Mayon Volcano spews white smoke in Legazpi City, Albay yesterday as the lava dome blocking its crater continues to swell.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is monitoring ongoing degassing activity in Taal Volcano, the second time in less than a week.

Phivolcs said that significant volcanic smog or vog has formed over the Taal caldera and surrounding areas since Tuesday, forcing the suspension of classes in nearby towns.

The agency has monitored active degassing of Taal’s main crater in the past 24 hours, with visible upwelling of volcanic fluids in the main crater lake and voluminous steam-rick plumes that rose 2,000 meters.

Sulfur dioxide flux measured 7,680 tons on the same day, slightly lower than the 9,391 tons per day monitored last Monday.

“Vog can be expected to persist over the Taal region while degassing activity, weak wind movement and humid atmospheric conditions prevail,” Phivolcs said in an advisory.

“In addition, acid rain can be generated during periods of rainfall and volcanic gas emission over areas where the plume disperses, causing damage to crops and affecting metal roofs of houses and buildings,” it added.

Phivolcs warned of increased and continuous degassing activity since the evening of June 3.

The state volcanology bureau said that Taal remains under Alert Level 1, “which means that it is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity.”

Under Alert Level 1, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur.

Phivolcs said an uptrend in monitored parameters that could signal renewed unrest may warrant raising to Alert Level 2.

The agency warned that vog, which consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide, which is acidic, could cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract.

It noted that severity of irritation could depend on gas concentrations and durations of exposure by the individual, and individuals who suffer from health conditions may be particularly sensitive to vog, including those with asthma, lung and heart diseases, the elderly, pregnant women and children.

Phivolcs also advised residents to limit their exposure by staying indoors and shutting doors and windows to block out vog.

It emphasized that entry into Taal Volcano Island or the permanent danger zone remains strictly prohibited.

Wearing of N95 face masks and drinking water to reduce throat irritation can also be applied, as Phivolcs advised individuals to seek help if they experience serious effects.

Several areas in the province of Batangas suspended classes yesterday due to volcanic smog or vog coming from Taal Volcano.

Among those that suspended classes in all levels in public and private schools were the local governments of Laurel and Talisay.

Also suspended were classes in Barangays Banyaga, Barigon and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo until tomorrow.

Mayon dome grows

Meanwhile, the lava dome that is blocking the crater of Mayon Volcano in Albay continues to grow, triggering rockfall events for several weeks until yesterday, according to Phivolcs.

Paul Alanis, Phivolcs resident volcanologist based at the Lignon Hill Observatory, said seismographs around Mayon detected at least 46 rockfall events, which indicate that the lava dome at the volcano’s crater is continuously growing in volume.

“Although we did not conduct yet an aerial survey to determine the exact size of the dome at present, the unabated rockfalls recorded by our seismographs clearly indicate that the dome keeps growing,” Alanis told The STAR.

He said their instruments last measured the volume of the lava dome last May 9 at 83,000 cubic meters, which is bigger than the volume measured last year.

“And a total of nearly 164,000 cubic meters of volume of the lava dome has been measured already since Aug. 20, 2022,” he added.

Phivolcs decided to raise Mayon’s Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2 at 10 a.m. last Monday when they observed the continuously increasing volume of the lava dome and the inflation of its surface, according to Alanis. – Janvic Mateo, Cet Dematera

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Court junks de Lima's petition for bail in last drug case

Court junks de Lima's petition for bail in last drug case

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
This is the third drug case De Lima is facing. She was already acquitted in the first case, while the second is set for promulgation...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyeing school break &lsquo;learning camp&rsquo;

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the...
Headlines
fbtw
Residents near Taal told to stay indoors, wear masks due to volcanic smog

Residents near Taal told to stay indoors, wear masks due to volcanic smog

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Vog, which consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide, is acidic and can cause irritation of...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272274
            [Title] => Gibo’s first task: Fix MUP pension system
            [Summary] => Taking a cue from President Marcos who appointed him back to the Department of National Defense, DND Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said yesterday he would be prioritizing reforms in the military and other uniformed personnel pension system.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804754
            [AuthorName] => Michael Punongbayan
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/gibo_2023-06-07_22-38-28352_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272270
            [Title] => Court junks De Lima’s bail plea
            [Summary] => A Muntinlupa City regional trial court has denied the petition for bail of detained former senator Leila de Lima.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806421
            [AuthorName] => Ralph Edwin Villanueva
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/de-lima_2023-06-07_22-34-48105_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272268
            [Title] => Chedeng to intensify into typhoon
            [Summary] => Tropical cyclone Chedeng is forecast to intensify into a typhoon between today and tomorrow morning, but is not expected to directly bring heavy rainfall over any part of the country.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/pagasa_2023-06-07_22-31-37878_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272266
            [Title] => DOJ summons Teves over political killings
            [Summary] => The Department of Justice panel of prosecutors has summoned suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. in connection with the murder complaints filed against him over the string of political killings in his home province.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805308
            [AuthorName] => Marc Jayson Cayabyab
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/teves_2023-06-07_22-28-47662_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272264
            [Title] => TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5
            [Summary] => Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts – former senator Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon and other “Dabarkads” have forged a deal with the MediaQuest Group to “produce content for TV5 and other MediaQuest platforms.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1222527
            [AuthorName] => Charmie Joy Pagulong
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/tvj_2023-06-07_22-25-58720_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Gibo&rsquo;s first task: Fix MUP pension system

Gibo’s first task: Fix MUP pension system

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Taking a cue from President Marcos who appointed him back to the Department of National Defense, DND Secretary Gilbert Teodoro...
Headlines
fbtw
Court junks De Lima&rsquo;s bail plea

Court junks De Lima’s bail plea

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A Muntinlupa City regional trial court has denied the petition for bail of detained former senator Leila de Lima.
Headlines
fbtw
Chedeng to intensify into typhoon

Chedeng to intensify into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng is forecast to intensify into a typhoon between today and tomorrow morning, but is not expected to...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ summons Teves over political killings

DOJ summons Teves over political killings

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice panel of prosecutors has summoned suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with