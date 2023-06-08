^

Headlines

Chedeng to intensify into typhoon

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2023 | 12:00am
Chedeng to intensify into typhoon
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Chedeng (international name Guchol) was expected to strengthen into a severe tropical storm last night.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Chedeng is forecast to intensify into a typhoon between today and tomorrow morning, but is not expected to directly bring heavy rainfall over any part of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Chedeng (international name Guchol) was expected to strengthen into a severe tropical storm last night.

It may reach peak intensity between tomorrow and Saturday, but rapid intensification is not ruled out.

Still, PAGASA said Chedeng is unlikely to bring heavy rain in the next three to five days.

The hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals is also unlikely as Chedeng remains far from the Philippine landmass.

The weather disturbance was spotted 1,150 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon as of 4 p.m.

Chedeng packs maximum sustained winds of 85 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It may intensify the southwest monsoon, but the timing and intensity of the monsoon rains may still change depending on the forecast movement and intensity of the cyclone.

The cyclone was forecast to move west northwestward until Saturday morning before turning northward over the rest of the weekend.

The monsoon is bringing cloudy skies with rainshowers over Palawan.

Isolated rainshowers are also forecast over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned the public of possible flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Court junks de Lima's petition for bail in last drug case

Court junks de Lima's petition for bail in last drug case

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
This is the third drug case De Lima is facing. She was already acquitted in the first case, while the second is set for promulgation...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyeing school break &lsquo;learning camp&rsquo;

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the...
Headlines
fbtw
Residents near Taal told to stay indoors, wear masks due to volcanic smog

Residents near Taal told to stay indoors, wear masks due to volcanic smog

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Vog, which consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide, is acidic and can cause irritation of...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272277
            [Title] => Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns
            [Summary] => The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is monitoring ongoing degassing activity in Taal Volcano, the second time in less than a week.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/1taal_2023-06-07_22-42-01750_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272274
            [Title] => Gibo’s first task: Fix MUP pension system
            [Summary] => Taking a cue from President Marcos who appointed him back to the Department of National Defense, DND Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said yesterday he would be prioritizing reforms in the military and other uniformed personnel pension system.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804754
            [AuthorName] => Michael Punongbayan
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/gibo_2023-06-07_22-38-28352_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272270
            [Title] => Court junks De Lima’s bail plea
            [Summary] => A Muntinlupa City regional trial court has denied the petition for bail of detained former senator Leila de Lima.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806421
            [AuthorName] => Ralph Edwin Villanueva
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/de-lima_2023-06-07_22-34-48105_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272266
            [Title] => DOJ summons Teves over political killings
            [Summary] => The Department of Justice panel of prosecutors has summoned suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. in connection with the murder complaints filed against him over the string of political killings in his home province.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805308
            [AuthorName] => Marc Jayson Cayabyab
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/teves_2023-06-07_22-28-47662_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272264
            [Title] => TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5
            [Summary] => Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts – former senator Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon and other “Dabarkads” have forged a deal with the MediaQuest Group to “produce content for TV5 and other MediaQuest platforms.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1222527
            [AuthorName] => Charmie Joy Pagulong
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/tvj_2023-06-07_22-25-58720_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns

Taal volcanic smog blankets Batangas towns

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is monitoring ongoing degassing activity in Taal Volcano, the second...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo&rsquo;s first task: Fix MUP pension system

Gibo’s first task: Fix MUP pension system

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Taking a cue from President Marcos who appointed him back to the Department of National Defense, DND Secretary Gilbert Teodoro...
Headlines
fbtw
Court junks De Lima&rsquo;s bail plea

Court junks De Lima’s bail plea

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A Muntinlupa City regional trial court has denied the petition for bail of detained former senator Leila de Lima.
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ summons Teves over political killings

DOJ summons Teves over political killings

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice panel of prosecutors has summoned suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with